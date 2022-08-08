ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Mar-A-Lago home raided by FBI

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago was raided by FBI agents Monday, according to a statement from the former president himself.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in the stamement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Trump claimed the “unannounced raid” on his home was “not necessary or appropriate,” and called the matter a “weaponization of the Justice System,” and an attack by democrats. Trump even claimed that agents broke into his safe in an effort to uncover documents.

“It is political targeting at the highest level!” Trump said.

The circumstances surrounding the raid were not immediately clear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not immediately return messages sent by the Associated Press seeking comment Monday evening.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. The Associated Press reported that the FBI search was related to that probe.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

