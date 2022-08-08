Read full article on original website
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions. Updated:...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Woman Injured In Crash
2022-08-12@2:35pm–#Stratford CT– A woman in her thirties was on trauma alert after crashing her car on Paradise Court. Witnesses said she crashed into a road sign on Main Street, ran up on a curb across the street from this location, then up another curb before coming to a rest on Paradise Court. Firefighters had to help extricate her from the car. It is not known at this time what caused her to lose control of her car.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Involving Motorcycle
2022-08-11@6:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car and motorcycle collide in the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue. There were no updates.
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection
A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection. It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police. A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown...
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man killed in East Fishkill head-on crash
EAST FISHKILL – A head-on crash on Route 376 just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road in East Fishkill Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a 64-year-old Poughkeepsie man. East Fishkill Town Police said preliminary investigation revealed thjat a Dodge Ram, driven by a 16-year-old Wappingers Falls...
theharlemvalleynews.net
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident
East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident. On 8/10/2022, at about 4:38 pm, officers of the East Fishkill Police Department responded to a head-on motor vehicle accident on Route 376, just north of Robinson Lane and Lake Walton Road. Upon officer arrival, there was a black...
First responders called to fallen hiker rescue at Gillette Castle State Park
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — First responders have been dispatched to Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam for a report of a fallen hiker Thursday afternoon, Valley Shore Dispatch confirmed to FOX61. Connecticut state police are responding to assist. The extent of any injuries is not known at this...
Heavy police presence near Waveny Park in New Canaan, chief medical examiner and state police on scene
There is a heavy police presence this morning at Waveny Park in New Canaan.
Coach bus catches fire on Route 8 in Shelton
A coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton, officials say.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Eyewitness News
New Canaan police find man fully engulfed in flames near town mulch pile
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a fire in the woods led New Canaan police to find a body completely engulfed in flames. Connecticut State Police said they assisted New Canaan police with an investigation in a wooded area off Lapham Road near the town mulch pile. The...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
Plane Makes Emergency At Bradley Airport In Windsor Locks After In-Flight Issue
A plane had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport, an official said. The incident took place just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the airport located in Hartford County, in the Town of Windsor Locks. An iAero Airways aircraft was diverted to Bradley after reporting an...
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
ALERT CENTER: 30 people evacuated from Bridgeport building fire
At least 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
