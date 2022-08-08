DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO