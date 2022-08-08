Read full article on original website
A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield
Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
Minnesota nurses to vote on strike motion Monday
ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will vote Monday on whether they want to go on strike amid contract negotiations with hospital leaders. At a news conference Thursday, organization leaders said the vote will happen Monday, August 15, with results announced August 16 in Duluth. If...
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime. A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.
WDIO-TV
Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race
Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
Dry spell to end via raindrops on Friday but Saturday will clear again
The big cell of high air pressure that kept us dry all week will finally slip away later tonight. That will open the weather door for a low to approach from the west and increase clouds over our heads. The clouds will yield a 30% chance for rain Friday, Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain totals may go a tenth to a half inch. By Saturday afternoon, a high takes over again and we go back to another dry spell for a few days.
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Wisconsin Governor Makes Campaign Stop in Superior
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in the Twin Ports Friday. Gov. Tony Evers spoke at Empire Coffee in Superior. It was part of a statewide tour to kick off Gov. Evers general election campaign, help some fellow candidates, and meet with grassroot supporters. During...
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
More sunshine but a tad cooler by the lake
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
Reimagining Grief: Woman shares her story after losing daughter in tragic drowning
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- It’s something absolutely no one wants to experience: losing a child. Five years ago, Maggie Wacker lost her 10-year-old daughter Lillian, after she drowned in Lake Superior. Wacker’s ex-husband, the father of her two daughters, also died. Five years later, Wacker is...
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Duluth Police arrest man who barricaded himself, significant other in apartment
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - DULUTH, MN -- The Tactical Response Team was called in to help Duluth Police arrest a man who they say barricaded himself and his significant other inside an apartment. Police originally were called to a domestic situation around 12:15 p.m. on the 400 block...
Two Harbors mayor recalled
Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
