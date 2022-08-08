ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield

Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota nurses to vote on strike motion Monday

ST. PAUL, MN. (KBJR) - The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) will vote Monday on whether they want to go on strike amid contract negotiations with hospital leaders. At a news conference Thursday, organization leaders said the vote will happen Monday, August 15, with results announced August 16 in Duluth. If...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime. A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dry spell to end via raindrops on Friday but Saturday will clear again

The big cell of high air pressure that kept us dry all week will finally slip away later tonight. That will open the weather door for a low to approach from the west and increase clouds over our heads. The clouds will yield a 30% chance for rain Friday, Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain totals may go a tenth to a half inch. By Saturday afternoon, a high takes over again and we go back to another dry spell for a few days.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin Governor Makes Campaign Stop in Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in the Twin Ports Friday. Gov. Tony Evers spoke at Empire Coffee in Superior. It was part of a statewide tour to kick off Gov. Evers general election campaign, help some fellow candidates, and meet with grassroot supporters. During...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl

2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

More sunshine but a tad cooler by the lake

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors mayor recalled

Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
TWO HARBORS, MN

