Read full article on original website
Related
'We are prepared': HISD police applauds vote to spend millions purchasing rifles, shields and ammunition
HOUSTON — A week after Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II told the board HISD police were not prepared to handle an active shooter, the board voted to authorize $2.3 million in new rifles, shields, ammunition and two-way radios. HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. says the...
HISD passes $2.3 million budget to provide officers with rifles, ballistic shields
HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District trustees voted Thursday night in favor of an agenda item that is designed to better equip officers during active shooter situations. The $2.3 million budget will be used to buy rifles and ballistic shields for each of the HISD Police Department's 200 or...
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Pasadena ISD officers sharpen active shooter response skills ahead of new school year
PASADENA, Texas — First responders across the state are sharpening their active shooter response skills and learning new techniques ahead of the new school year. Many school district officers go through annual active shooter training as part of their job. Now, it is mandatory. Following the school massacre at...
KHOU 11 back-to-school special
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your education station and we're getting you ready for the start of the new school year. First, thank you to everyone who’s filled out our back-to-school survey. You shared your questions, which helps us get you answers. You can still fill it out if you haven't already.
'Keep our kids safe' | Klein ISD police chief on what's being done to keep students safe
SPRING, Texas — With many Houston-area schools headed back to class, school safety is at top of mind for many. Among the districts returning to school on Wednesday is Klein ISD. District officials said they've taken several measures to keep students safe this school year, including upgrading locks and cameras and improving perimeter fencing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
cw39.com
HAPPENING NOW: Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers back to school backpack distribution
HOUSTON (CW39) This year marks Crime Stoppers of Houston’s 25th Anniversary of the Safe School Institute (SSI) educating and empowering students, parents and educational professionals to help keep their schools safe. The Safe School Institute (SSI) is a one-stop center for all aspects of school safety. SSI keeps schools...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
Liberty County 3-year-old girl raises $600 to help community with back to school clothes
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Back-to-school shopping can put a real strain on a family's budget. One 3-year-old girl in Liberty County decided she could help her community with a lemonade stand. But her family never expected the response they received. When life hands you lemons, make lemonade, and that's...
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD parents voice concerns about student’s access to certain books in campus libraries
HUMBLE – Humble ISD parents voiced concern about access to certain books in the district’s libraries and took their concerns to public comment in Tuesday’s board meeting. Tuesday marked the district’s first day of school. At the board meeting, some community members were heated and came...
Have you seen her? Peggy Yarborough, 74, went missing from a Conroe medical clinic
CONROE, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued for a Conroe woman last seen Wednesday morning. Peggy Yarborough, 74, has been missing since just after 10 a.m. According to the DPS, she was last seen at a medical clinic at 690 South Loop 336 West where she was dropped off for an appointment.
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
KHOU
Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4