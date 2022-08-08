ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KHOU 11 back-to-school special

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your education station and we're getting you ready for the start of the new school year. First, thank you to everyone who’s filled out our back-to-school survey. You shared your questions, which helps us get you answers. You can still fill it out if you haven't already.
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom

HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says

HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
