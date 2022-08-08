Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Monday. She was 73. Her husband John Easterling posted the news on her official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for a third time in 2017. “Olivia has been a...
Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”
Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84
Revolutionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died aged 84, his company has announced. Known for his innovative styles and perfume, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs' famous black turtle neck jumpers. Miyake was known to work with traditional and modern fashion techniques during his...
There was more to Olivia Newton-John than just Grease
From the moment she appeared in the opening scene of Grease, running down the beach and kissing John Travolta while silhouetted by the setting sun, Olivia Newton-John was always going to be best remembered as Sandy Olsson. Released in June 1978, the film was an instant hit and quickly became the highest-grossing screen musical of its era. Newton-John’s performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” was nominated for an Oscar, while the image of her in blonde curls breathing: “Tell me about it, stud,” before stamping out her cigarette with a red high heel and launching into “You’re The One That...
Remembering Some of Olivia Newton-John’s Biggest Hits
The world lost iconic singer and actress Olivia-Newton John on Monday, August 8, 2022. The four-time Grammy award winner rose to the height of stardom in the 1970s and 1980s. Her death comes after her 30-year battle with breast cancer, she was 73. Olivia-Newton John's body of work ranks from...
Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81
Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
Church bells chime in musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Church bells in the Netherlands chimed the tune of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from the movie "Grease" as a tribute to late actress Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at 73.
