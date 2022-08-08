Read full article on original website
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday
In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round. Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.
Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
Has Patrick Mahomes mastered the behind-the-back pass? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Practice footage reveals Patrick Mahomes throwing a behind-the-back pass in the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The quarterback also impresses with an extremely accurate left-handed throw, hitting the crossbar Nick Wright and Greg Jennings decide how impressive an accomplishment these trick passes are, and what it means for the Chiefs' offense.
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
Josh Allen Won't Play Saturday: NFL World Reacts
NFL fans will have to wait a bit longer before they see Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in action. On Thursday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen will sit out their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. "Josh Allen will not play in our preseason game on...
