Hot Summer Nights” Art Show is NOW open and runs through Oct 1.This Art Show was open for local artists to enter as well as members of the Sawnee Association of the Arts (SAA). Over 50 artists are exhibiting more than 100 artworks in multiple mediums - two dimensional (paintings), three dimensional artworks (wood turning, pottery, jewelry etc.), and photography. This is a juried entry and judged Art Show with awards given as well as a “People’s Choice Award”. Check out this exciting show at the Cumming Arts Center, 111 Pilgrim Mill Rd and peruse the historic Brannon-Heard House and vote for your favorite artwork. Entry and parking are free as well as an opportunity to win an artwork. The Arts Center Gallery is open for this Exhibit Thurs-Sats 11am-3pm and Sundays 1-4pm as well as by appointment for private tours by calling Carole at 678-634-9240. Visit sawneeart.org for more information.

CUMMING, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO