Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
appenmedia.com
Roswell Housing Authority turns to city for support
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials have promised a letter of support to go forward with a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way, according to Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell. At its regular monthly meeting Aug. 9, Parrish said that while the board had not...
appenmedia.com
Roswell City Council OKs plans for mixed-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Another mixed-use development has been approved for Roswell. Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners faced nearly four hours of questioning from Mayor Kurt Wilson and residents at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting. In the end, the council gave unanimous approval of its rezoning and concurrent variance requests, with conditions.
appenmedia.com
Mashburn Elementary purchases sandbox for students with Autism
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Leslie Josel, founder of Order Out of Chaos, could barely hold back tears Aug. 9 when a ground-breaking celebration was held at Mashburn Elementary for a new sandbox for students with Autism. The sandbox was purchased using a $5,000 grant from Order Out of Chaos’...
appenmedia.com
Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street. The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
appenmedia.com
Victim tracks source of counterfeit bill to Milton Walmart
MILTON, Ga. –– An Ohio man reported he received counterfeit money at Walmart on Windward Parkway July 18. The victim told police that while he was checking out at the register, he asked the cashier for $80 cash back, but the cashier said there were not enough $20 bills in the drawer. He then agreed to take $100 cash back.
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County woman cited for theft of items in Milton
MILTON, Ga. –– A Forsyth County woman was charged with theft by shoplifting and issued a criminal trespass warning July 15 after security officials at Walmart on Windward Parkway confronted her for allegedly skip scanning items at self-checkout. A loss prevention employee stated he saw a woman on...
appenmedia.com
Indian culture claims space at Alpharetta Arts Center
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Since the early ’90s, artist Malika Garrett has wanted something like “Colors of India” for herself and her colleagues. She wanted a space where artists of Indian origin could come together to showcase their work, to express Indian culture, tradition and history, and for that to help eliminate some of the rigid stereotypes that Indians are often confined by.
appenmedia.com
Police probe man’s death at Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police and emergency responders responded to the Double Tree Hotel on Jordan Court in Alpharetta on July 24 to investigate reports that a man had died. Authorities say the male was found unresponsive from cardiac arrest and transported to North Fulton Hospital. No updates on the...
appenmedia.com
“Hot Summer NIghts” Art Show - Cumming Arts Center
Hot Summer Nights” Art Show is NOW open and runs through Oct 1.This Art Show was open for local artists to enter as well as members of the Sawnee Association of the Arts (SAA). Over 50 artists are exhibiting more than 100 artworks in multiple mediums - two dimensional (paintings), three dimensional artworks (wood turning, pottery, jewelry etc.), and photography. This is a juried entry and judged Art Show with awards given as well as a “People’s Choice Award”. Check out this exciting show at the Cumming Arts Center, 111 Pilgrim Mill Rd and peruse the historic Brannon-Heard House and vote for your favorite artwork. Entry and parking are free as well as an opportunity to win an artwork. The Arts Center Gallery is open for this Exhibit Thurs-Sats 11am-3pm and Sundays 1-4pm as well as by appointment for private tours by calling Carole at 678-634-9240. Visit sawneeart.org for more information.
