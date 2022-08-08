Read full article on original website
Amid surplus, Gov. Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients
ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way. The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects. The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Georgia school districts encouraged to apply for EPA funding
ATLANTA — A nonprofit group dedicated to clean air for children has encouraged Georgia school districts to apply for federal funds to purchase electric school buses. A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program aims at providing school buses an alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel by funding electric buses. Currently, most buses in Georgia run on diesel.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
