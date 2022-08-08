ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
southgatv.com

FNS approves plan for SNAP recipients

ATLANTA, GA- After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to our youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Albany Herald

Georgia school districts encouraged to apply for EPA funding

ATLANTA — A nonprofit group dedicated to clean air for children has encouraged Georgia school districts to apply for federal funds to purchase electric school buses. A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program aims at providing school buses an alternative to gasoline or diesel fuel by funding electric buses. Currently, most buses in Georgia run on diesel.
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Advocate Andy

TN Pastors Challenge Senators Blackburn, Hagerty Over Refusal to Support Insulin Price Cap

Tennessee Senators were among lawmakers opposing insulin price relief measure. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition condemned Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their votes against a measure that would have capped the monthly price of insulin at $35. The measure was a part of the Inflation Reduction Act and ultimately failed by three votes. While the overall bill passed, the insulin measure was not included in the final bill.
TENNESSEE STATE

