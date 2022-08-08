Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
American Airlines lost a 11-year-old unaccompanied passenger's passport and Green Card
The airline initially told Flavia Hagan it had the documents before changing tack, leaving her with a costly and lengthy wait months for replacements.
Rainwater is no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth, due to 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer, study suggests
PFAS are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they last so long without breaking down. That's made them pervasive in rainwater and soils.
Japan cabinet minister visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead - Kyodo
TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.
