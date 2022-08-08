Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-San Diego Vice detective charged in illicit massage business scheme
A former San Diego police officer has been charged along with three others with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services.
New medical facility for teen girls in San Marcos
A new medical facility in San Marcos is helping teen girls impacted by neglect and abuse. The TrueCare and Lennar Foundation Health Center opened its doors Thursday morning.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Found Dead in Nearly Empty Pool Had Restraining Order Against Suspect: Police
A man already in jail for allegedly violating a restraining order filed against him by an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing the octogenarian and leaving his body in the victim's backyard swimming pool. Jeffrey Smith, 60, will face a charge of first-degree murder in...
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
A father who lost his son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness
A father who lost his son to fentanyl is traveling the country raising awareness. Jeff Johnston is sharing his deeply personal story in different cities across the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
northcountydailystar.com
Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
County Offers Treatment Options to Reduce COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County Friday, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. “Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten,...
Boat captain sentenced to 18 years for deadly Point Loma boat crash
A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, has been sentenced.
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
eccalifornian.com
High School teacher arrested
According to an Aug. 3 Grossmont Union High School District statement, former Granite Hills High School teacher Gerald Lopez, 54, was arrested by El Cajon police that same day on two felony charges: possession of obscene material of a minor in a sexual act, and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor. Lopez was also charged with the misdemeanor offense: to annoy or molest a victim under the age of 18.
Three arrested after more than $700K seized in illegal cannabis bust
Three people suspected of operating and maintaining an illegal cannabis dispensary/delivery service as well as a Butane Honey Oil laboratory were arrested Wednesday, authorities said.
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old man was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
NBC San Diego
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Comments / 0