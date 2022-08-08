ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Accreditation#Plastic Surgery#Plastic Surgeon#Abc 10news#The Medical Board
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Bonita, CA
State
California State
northcountydailystar.com

Fire Investigation – Del Mar Bomb/Arson investigating deadly fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Del Mar. It happened on Friday, August 12 just before 2:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive. A passerby called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke detector going off and heavy smoke coming from a house. Deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, as well as firefighters with the Del Mar and Solana Beach Fire Departments responded to the scene.
DEL MAR, CA
eccalifornian.com

High School teacher arrested

According to an Aug. 3 Grossmont Union High School District statement, former Granite Hills High School teacher Gerald Lopez, 54, was arrested by El Cajon police that same day on two felony charges: possession of obscene material of a minor in a sexual act, and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor. Lopez was also charged with the misdemeanor offense: to annoy or molest a victim under the age of 18.
EL CAJON, CA
kyma.com

San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy