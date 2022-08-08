ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which bills have survived California's legislative session so far?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Senate and Assembly appropriations committees on Thursday killed more than 200 bills from moving forward, leaving more than 600 to be debated on the Senate or Assembly floors beginning next week. Lawmakers face an Aug. 31 to pass policy this year. Here are some...
KCRA.com

California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
KCRA.com

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. These days,...
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
KCRA.com

California gas prices are dropping. Here's what we know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California have been the highest in the nation during the past several months and drivers are finally experiencing relief. The statewide average prices of gas have dropped to $5.38 per gallon, as of Friday. According to AAA, the overall national average for regular...
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
SFGate

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
