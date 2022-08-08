Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Child safety advocates vow to bring back California social media accountability bill next year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sponsors of a bill that would have given prosecutors in California the power to sue social media companies for product designs that addict children are vowing to bring the proposal back next year. The promise comes after the State Senate Appropriations Committee blocked the bill from...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton’s first garlic festival, Sac County’s oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
UC Davis plant research could save farmers billions of dollars while fighting climate change
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Long-lasting drought and increasing production costs have been putting California farmers to the test this year. One of the biggest expenses for a farmer is fertilizer. In just the past year, the price for nitrogen-based fertilizer has doubled due to supply issues. Despite the steep cost,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Which bills have survived California's legislative session so far?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Senate and Assembly appropriations committees on Thursday killed more than 200 bills from moving forward, leaving more than 600 to be debated on the Senate or Assembly floors beginning next week. Lawmakers face an Aug. 31 to pass policy this year. Here are some...
Officials reveal the reason for the strange taste in California’s tap water
Many California residents have discovered a strange taste in their tap water this summer, many believe the water has been mixed with some substances and wonder if it’s safe to drink it.
KCRA.com
California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 11, 2022. These days,...
KCRA.com
California's new college savings program to help millions of kids save for higher education
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than three million California students just received an automatic $500 investment for them to pursue a higher education, as the state created accounts to help kids save for college from the day they're born. The CalKIDS program launched by the state on Thursday is the...
This Was The Deadliest Earthquake In California History
It created $524 million in property damage throughout the state.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
KCRA.com
California gas prices are dropping. Here's what we know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in California have been the highest in the nation during the past several months and drivers are finally experiencing relief. The statewide average prices of gas have dropped to $5.38 per gallon, as of Friday. According to AAA, the overall national average for regular...
KCRA.com
Here's when to expect triple-digit heat next week in Northern California, Sierra lightning threat
A significant shift in the weather pattern will bring changes to Northern California as we move into next week. Here's why. The 4-Corners High is an area of high pressure that sits over the southwestern United States, bringing high temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms to that area. This area of high...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
KCRA.com
A million Californians are eligible for federal student loan relief, only 10k have been reimbursed, lawmakers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state leaders are working to lessen the burden of the millions of residents in student loan debt. Lawmakers are creating a PSA to heighten awareness of the already in place Public Service Loan Program. The program is federally funded and forgives the remainder of a...
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
KTLA.com
Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California
(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
Comments / 1