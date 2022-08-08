Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Cesar Gracie says Nick Diaz ‘had to pretty much take’ fight with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266
Nick Diaz’s return to the cage last year, did not come under the best of circumstances. Last September, Diaz returned to action after a six-year layoff to rematch Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It didn’t go well for him. Diaz looked noticeably older and slower in the fight, and Lawler battered him en route to a third-round stoppage. Afterwards, Diaz said he had “a lot of stress” heading into the fight and “knew I had it coming,” and apparently there was a reason for that: he wasn’t in the best shape to fight, at least not according to his coach Cesar Gracie.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
UFC Announces New Broadcast Deals In Brazil; Rio de Janeiro Set To Host UFC 283 In January
The UFC is set to make its return to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The promotion officially announced via an official press release on Wednesday that the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro would be hosting UFC 283 on January 21. Additionally, the UFC revealed that their Fight Pass streaming service would launch in Brazil on January 1 and that the Band TV network has become the new broadcast home for the promotion in the country. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement on the news.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
theScore
MMA champ Cyborg to make boxing debut Sept. 25
An MMA legend is headed to the boxing ring. Cris Cyborg, the Bellator women's featherweight champion, is set to make her professional boxing debut Sept. 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday on "The MMA Hour." Cyborg will face Simone Silva in the main event of a...
Yardbarker
Phil Hawes to face Roman Dolidze at UFC event on Oct. 29
A middleweight clash pitting Phil Hawes against Roman Dolidze has been added to the lineup for the UFC's Oct. 29 card. Sentanta Sports first reported the bout. UFC Fight Night is expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and also includes a featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Ilia Topuria.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Vera vs. Cruz
One of the most decorated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figures looks to prove he still belongs among the elite this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Dominick Cruz squares off with the ultra-destructive Marlon Vera inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. UFC San Diego also features a guaranteed Featherweight war between David Onama and Nate Landwehr, as well as a clash of top Strawweight prospects in Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo.
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland targeted for October UFC Fight Night main event
The fallout from UFC 276 in July 2022 continues as another big Middleweight contest is on the way. Per Ariel Helwani, the promotion is working on locking in the main event for its Oct. 15, 2022, fight night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featured in the headliner is expected to be a clash of top contenders, Jared Cannonier versus Sean Strickland.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 main card: Kamaru Usman defends against Leon Edwards in headliner, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold set as co-main
Kamaru Usman goes for title defense No. 6 at UFC 278. The main card for the UFC’s Aug. 20 pay-per-view has been announced with Usman defending his welterweight championship against Leon Edwards in the headliner. The bout is a rematch of a December 2015 bout that Usman won by unanimous decision.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Helenius Likely On October 15 At Barclays Center, To Headline FOX Sports PPV
Deontay Wilder will return to the site of several of his most memorable knockouts to start his comeback. BoxingScene.com has learned Wilder is likely to box Robert Helenius on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in what would be the former WBC heavyweight champion’s first fight in more than a year. Wilder-Helenius is expected to headline a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show 53 weeks after Wilder suffered an 11th-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury in the thrilling third fight of their trilogy.
Israel Adesanya And Dan Hooker List Their Dream Match-ups In Every UFC Division
Fantasy matchmaking in MMA is very fun. You can get stuck thinking for minutes upon minutes of all the dream match-ups that can be made. On Monday, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker revealed their dream match-ups for every division in the UFC. Dream match-ups.
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.
MMAmania.com
Jan Blachowicz lays out facts for Dana White in demand of title shot: ‘No bulls—t. No politics’
Jan Blachowicz refuses to be passed up for the next shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold. Come Oct. 2022, the man with the legendary Polish power will have been without his title for a full year. Dropping his crown to Glover Teixeira via second round rear-naked choke submission at UFC 267 (watch highlights), Blachowicz has since rebounded with a technical knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic in May 2022 (watch highlights). However, that victory came less than conventionally.
CBS Sports
UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Amanda Nunes returns to No. 1 spot after dominating Julianna Pena
The queen of MMA is back. Long live the queen. Fueled by a clean bill of health and an evolved southpaw stance, Amanda Nunes looked every bit the G.O.A.T. of women's MMA at UFC 277 on July 30 by soundly outpointing Julianna Pena in their rematch to regain her women's bantamweight title.
