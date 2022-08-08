ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence

By Aaron Chatman, Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449t7p_0h9fuPnI00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street.

The school board president asked Word to resign last week, but instead we’re told she agreed to a leave of absence. Police say Word, who also owns Lamasco Bar on Franklin, was aware of drug activity at the bar.

Amy Word enters plea of not guilty in initial hearing

She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance. Police say no drugs were found on her during the arrest and she has since been released from jail.

Word posted on social media today saying she has also passed two drug tests. Law enforcement agencies say at least twenty-five people have been arrested in this investigation.

Our Eyewitness News crew was given a letter at the meeting that showed Amy Word’s request for a leave of absence. It read:

TO: Chris Kiefer, President, EVSC Board of School Trustees

FROM: Amy Word, Board Member

RE: Temporary Leave of Absence

Chris:

Due to recent events and attendant publicity falsely accusing me of legal violations of which I am innocent. I do not wish for my current circumstances to disrupt or distract the work of the Board, the EVSC or our students. I am devoted to the best interest of our students and the educational endeavors of the EVSC.

After consultation with my attorney and the attorney for the EVSC, I am requesting the Board grant me a temporary leave of absence from my responsibilities as an EVSC Board Member, until such time as I have resolved the issues prompting the request.

By its approval of this request, the Board agrees that my absences at School Board meetings and/or non-participation in Board matters and related activities shall not constitute nor serve as the basis for any claim that I have abandoned or committed nonfeasance with regard to my elected position as a Member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees, as I believe this leave of absence will only be temporary. Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to rejoining the Board soon in my full capacity.

Amy Word

APPROVED AND ADOPTED by the majority vote of the EVSC Board of School Trustees at its regular meeting held August 8th, 2022.

UP NEXT: Evansville Parks Department audit shows $575K discrepancy

Some people in attendance at the meeting gave their personal opinions on the matter. Before the meeting, Ken Colbert of Evansville said, “she is an elected official. She does represent the community. She’s within her rights not to step down at this point, although that’s not the consensus of what’s out in the community at this point. I think anyone that has integrity about themselves and in lieu of even the challenges, true or not, would think about what’s best for our community and the children and then resign without causing so much controversy within the community.”

Ann Yates and Theresa Finn both spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. Yates said that she and others she knows would like to see Word’s complete removal from the board or if that is not possible, “we expect an unpaid, UNPAID, leave of absence.” She proceeded to ask everyone who agreed with her to stand.

Finn told the board, “we’re not here to take a stand against you all. Let me make this very clear. We are here to make a stand for our kids and for what is right for them. This is not right for our children.”

EVSC attorney Patrick Shoulders and President of the Board of Trustees Chris Kiefer both stated that per Indiana law, the school board cannot remove a board member. The only way a member can be removed is by a judge if the member is convicted of a felony, and if the member abandons their position, which neither apply.

Amy Word entered a not guilty plea last week. Her leave of absence is for an undetermined amount of time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 9

Elaine Smith
3d ago

This was a serious offense, “Cocaine”various other drugs. Why does the School Board need to decide on anything?. From report it was more than cocaine dealing “A Middleman from inside Bar told everything. The School Board is suppose to be to be zero tolerance any forms of drugs, including tobacco chew by students. I am confused with any hesitation on position with School Board when the arrest was not once but twice serious felonies….Big time dealing from Bar unreal. African Americans just get arrested they loose there positions suspended w/o pay complete details of charges disclosed in media total destroy of Character. Position immediately given to another, before even going to jail. But this case….seems to make lite of the fact drug dealing was being carried out at the bar. & owner is in a Leadership position involving students whom attend schools with zero tolerance for any forms of drugs. Why are parents not outrage this woman was allowed to make decisions involving Students & drugs

Reply
2
Cindi Black Klueh
3d ago

Everyone knows that Lamasco Bar is a known drug dealing establishment and has been for years. Amy Word knew exactly what was going on at her place of business. To give her a leave of absence as opposed to firing her, is absurd. What kind of message does that send to the children and community that it’s okay to be involved or have knowledge of the dealings or participation of drugs, which is already a huge problem in Evansville. So we are going to give a break to someone who just happened at this time not to have drugs on her person. That does not exclude her from participation in the dealing and using her business as a front. I hope EVSC will take another look at her position and do the right thing. The drug problem in this town is bad enough. We don’t need someone who is giving dealers a gateway to sell drugs in our community. Very concerned as the board should be as well

Reply
2
Tonia Johnson
4d ago

Them on the school board better do something about her or they better expect not getting elected again.

Reply(2)
5
Related
city-countyobserver.com

Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed

I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Community groups gather for Million Fathers March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday August 12 marked the first day of full classrooms for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. It also marked the return of an annual initiative in the city, known as the Million Fathers March. “I think it’s vital, because you never know what the kids are going through,” explains Pastor Timothy […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
wkyufm.org

Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering

A Webster County Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS delays the start of the school year again

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave Of Absence#Lamasco Bar#Franklin
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

State audit shows $575K in discrepancies after Evansville Parks investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Board of Accounts has completed its audit of the Evansville Parks Department. It shows a total of $575,541 is certified for collection. [Previous: Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery]. This is an update to a story we have...
KISS 106

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy