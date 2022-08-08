ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy bills: What is the Don’t Pay UK campaign?

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
 4 days ago

A campaign group has called for mass direct action to force energy companies to reduce the cost of record-high prices of gas and electricity ahead of another expected spike in tariffs.

The group Don’t Pay UK is calling on people to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October to coincide with Ofgem lifting the energy price cap once again.

The typical customer is likely to pay £3,358 a year from October, up from £1,971 a year in April, analysts are forecasting.

But the campaign group, as well as debt advice charities, have warned that the withholding of payments carries risk.

Who are they?

The founders of Don’t Pay UK say that the group is an unfunded “genuine grassroots movement” of unpaid volunteers that was started by a group of friends.

The members are hoping that millions of people withhold their payments to force energy firms to lower energy charges.

What do they want?

The group hopes to mobilise a “strong and powerful movement” that would see people in Britain going on “strike” by withholding their payments for energy bills.

How many people are backing it?

More than 93,000 people so far have pledged to cancel their direct debits on the day of the proposed direct action.

Don’t Pay UK is hoping that “millions” of people withhold their payments to the energy firms, as the action will “only go ahead with the non-payment strike” if it has “power in numbers”.

But it says that if the action goes ahead customers on pre-payment meters should not withhold payments as their supply of energy would end as soon as their credit runs out.

What are the dangers of not paying the bills?

A number of debt advice charities have warned against the non-payment of energy bills.

Citizens Advice said there were some safeguards for customers, but they were still vulnerable to falling into debt if they withheld payments.

Stepchange also warned of potentially serious consequences for not paying bills – such as suppliers enlisting debt collection agencies to retrieve funds.

But as gas and electricity bills are classed as priority bills, there is a higher threshold for missed or late payments before the companies can take action against customers.

Stepchange director of external affairs Richard Lane said: “Your supplier can also remove the meter and cut off your supply, but fortunately this is incredibly rare.”

Don’t Pay UK says that “it’ll be extremely difficult for energy suppliers” to cut off energy supply “on a mass scale”, but admitted that “it is possible”.

It added that energy firms have to offer other options after 28 days of non-payment – such as the possible installation of a pre-payment meter and the repayment of any debt through a payment plan – before it applies for a warrant in court to impose a cut-off.

A company can cut off supply for those with smart energy meters, but they’ll first need to visit the homes to assess the residents’ personal circumstances and the potential impact of disconnection.

