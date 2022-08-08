Read full article on original website
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Benton County crash
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton. State Patrol said a car was on 61st...
cbs2iowa.com
Semi driver, dog injured after rollover crash near Cedar Falls on Thursday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi driver and his dog are hurt after the truck rolled over on Thursday afternoon. Cedar Falls Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Highway 58 and Highway 218. The initial investigation indicates that the...
cbs2iowa.com
Work continues to restore tree canopy in Cedar Rapids two years after the Iowa Derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Homes will be repaired and businesses will be fixed, but the tree loss from the August 10th, 2020 derecho will be felt for years to come. "In the 75 square miles of Cedar Rapids we've lot approximately 670,000 trees and we've planted...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over price of lighter
WATERLOO — A clerk at a Waterloo convenience store said an April shooting at the business started with an argument over the price of a lighter. Authorities allege Tony Cecil Orr Jr. began shooting at the clerk at Logan Convenience Store as his brother yelled at the employee. Orr,...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Record Number of Fish Reeled in During This Year’s Fish-O-Rama [PHOTOS]
Last weekend's 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama at Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids was a huge success, with more tagged fish caught than any other year in the history of the charitable event. Fish-O-Rama, which is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor, had over...
cbs2iowa.com
Quality solar jobs opportunities on a bus tour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eastern Iowa's clean energy infrastructure needs workers. In response to the new demand for solar energy, the Bluegreen Alliance and the Iowa Labor-Environmental Coalition hosted a quality solar jobs bus tour. Those interested visited four Cedar Rapids area construction training facilities to hear about the...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
