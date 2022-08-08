ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Benton County crash

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash in Benton County on Thursday. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of 61st Street Lane and 30th Avenue, near Vinton. State Patrol said a car was on 61st...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCCI.com

This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced

One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
KOEL 950 AM

Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids

This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
cbs2iowa.com

Quality solar jobs opportunities on a bus tour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eastern Iowa's clean energy infrastructure needs workers. In response to the new demand for solar energy, the Bluegreen Alliance and the Iowa Labor-Environmental Coalition hosted a quality solar jobs bus tour. Those interested visited four Cedar Rapids area construction training facilities to hear about the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

