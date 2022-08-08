GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.

