ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
Fox 32 Chicago

No indictment in Emmett Till case

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Vehicular Manslaughter#Violent Crime#Mercedes
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy