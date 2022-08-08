Read full article on original website
Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into California home
Anne Heche's representatives told FOX 11 that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two was declared brain dead on Thursday night and has been kept on life support, so she can donate her organs.
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
Chicago's Muslim community concerned over New Mexico killings
The murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico is hitting home Monday. Chicago's Muslim community is raising the red flags about safety as the manhunt for the killers spreads nationwide.
No indictment in Emmett Till case
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'
Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon." The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Current locations are in...
New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins
On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
Officials announced plans for Illinois's biggest-ever solar power facility, nearly 200 miles south of Chicago. City hall has agreed to buy some of the energy to power publicly-owned assets, including O'Hare and Midway airports.
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers.
Indiana lawmaker pushed ban on erectile dysfunction drugs during abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS - As Indiana lawmakers debated before becoming the first state to pass a near total abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one lawmaker proposed an amendment to outlaw the sale of drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. "Some may think this is a joke,...
Chicagoland forecast for Sunday night, August 7
FOX 32 Chicago meteorologist Mark Strehl says the weather this week should be mild and pleasant after a rainy start on Monday.
'Inflation Reduction Act' explained
What does the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats mean for Illinois and the rest of the country? FOX 32's political editor Mike Flannery explains.
Jesse White honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Secretary of State Jesse White was honored Tuesday with a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the Illinois Muslim community.
