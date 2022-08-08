ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyeUY_0h9ftdAN00
Deputy Killed In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in southern Colorado. Deputy Andrew Peery was a decorated member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

DENVER — (AP) — A woman and a sheriff's deputy were fatally shot at a home in southern Colorado over the weekend and the suspected gunman was later found dead inside the home, authorities said Monday.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was wounded Sunday after he arrived with two other law enforcement officers to investigate a report of a shooting at the home in the community of Security-Widefield near Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. John Paz, 33, fired at the officers, hitting Peery, and another sheriff's deputy returned fire, police said.

Officers found the body of the woman in the home's front yard, police said. Paz died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Colorado Springs police, which is investigating the shooting, believe Paz also killed the woman. Her connection to Paz was still being investigated, spokesperson Jason Newton said.

Paz worked at the U.S. Air Force Academy's airfield in the 94th Flying Training Squadron, which conducts glider training for cadets. He had been an aviation resource management technician there since December, school spokesperson Dean J. Miller said.

“Our condolences go out to all the friends and family affected by Sunday’s incident,” Miller said.

People lined up on Sunday to honor Peery as a hearse carrying his remains drove from a hospital to the coroner's office.

Gov. Jared Polis also expressed sympathy to the family of Peery, who was a decorated member of the sheriff's department's SWAT team.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana man convicted of 2 murders, given life without parole, is released from prison

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering two people in 1979 and was given life without parole has been released from prison. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 on Monday to release David Chenevert from prison, according to The Associated Press. Chenevert had previously agreed to life in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing Michael Brown, 26, and Evelyn McIntyre, 18, in 1979. Brown was his roommate and McIntyre was a friend.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Security-widefield, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
Security-widefield, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta woman paid woman $24K in tax returns, only to have it immediately stolen

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman said thousands of dollars were taken from what is supposed to be a convenient alternative for people who don’t have checking accounts. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Midtown, where Julia Holland said someone stole more than $10,000 from her Netspend account. The money was part of $24,000 in IRS returns from a span of several years.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Academy#Violent Crime#El Paso County Sheriff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family dogs blamed for eating winning Oregon lottery ticket

SALEM, Ore. — Despite some hungry and curious pups destroying a winning lottery ticket, officials at the Oregon Lottery still paid out the win. The Oregon Lottery said in a news release that it received a letter with a torn-up ticket and photo of two dogs saying that the dogs had eaten the winning ticket. The letter, sent by Nathan and Rachael Lamet, included a photo of the two Alaskan Klee Kais, named Apple and Jack.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy