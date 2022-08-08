ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s Kegley Road to reopen in 2023

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Due to material shortages and utility conflicts, Kegley Road in Temple will now reopen in January 2023. Corporate Way has reopened. The City of Temple says drivers should use caution while traveling in these areas, and should pay attention to all traffic control devices.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Multiple agencies assist in Elm Mott brush fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the Elm Mott area on Tuesday afternoon. Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on social media that they were paged for a grass fire on Shilling Drive. They responded with all available personnel and apparatus. Additional resources were immediately requested from surrounding agencies.
ELM MOTT, TX
KCEN

One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
WACO, TX
Crash in Falls County kills three people

Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
firefighternation.com

Rain, Snow, Sleet? Sure. Fire? No! Fire Shuts Down Waco (TX) Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended operations at the Highlander Post Office due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning. Two employees arriving at the building for work smelled and saw smoke and called them.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Back-to-School preps in full swing at Midway ISD

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is back in full swing, along with plenty of fun activities within the Midway Independent School District!. Here is a rundown of some key events coming up this month, courtesy of Director of Communications Traci Marlin:. Wednesday, August 10:. Fish Camp...
HEWITT, TX

