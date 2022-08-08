ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa American

Odessans arrested after fight outside restaurant

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

A pair of Odessans were arrested early Saturday morning after a fight outside a local restaurant and one of them is facing a felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an OPD corporal was working off-duty security at a John Ben Sheppherd restaurant when a 25-year-old man ran up to him in the parking lot. The corporal wrote in his report that the man, who had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, said he’d just been hit in the back of the head with a glass bottle.

The man, Kegan Riley, had numerous glass shards on the back of his head and neck and his sweater was wet with an alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

A witness told the corporal that Riley had been in a verbal argument with Felisha Curry, 26, and her husband and at one point had swung at the couple. According to the report, the witness said that when Riley turned around, Curry hit the back of his head with a glass bottle, shattering it.

Riley was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Curry was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

Curry was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $30,000 surety bond. Riley was released after posting a $312 bond.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshots for the pair were not immediately available. Midland Police Department says […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged following domestic disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.  Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to set fire to Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Corporal#Odessans#Odessa Police Department
cbs7.com

Two arrested in shooting in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police, two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday night involving a mother and child. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m., Isabel Arlene Losoya and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition.  According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested after assaulting, robbing family member

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted a family member during an argument and then robbed him. Trayzebrik Williams, 27, and Ivory Hardin, 37, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on August 8, a detective with the Midland Police Department was called to […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.  Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD: Man from out of state makes threatening calls to local church

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church. According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church. Officers investigated the incident and...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Rangers investigating after ECSO inmate dies

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center died Thursday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kreasta Arnold, 46, died around 7:26 p.m. on August 11.  Arnold’s body was taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.  Arnold had […]
cbs7.com

In-Custody death in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an in-custody death Thursday. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers which is a common procedure in an in-custody death investigation. A DPS spokesperson confirmed that the inmate was Kreasta Arnold, female, 46...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Fraud victim speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the victims of a Midland-Based oilfield scam has come forward to tell his story. Last April, the Midland Police Department sent out a notice asking if anyone had invested money with the National Royalty Group to contact them about potential fraud. Over 30 people...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland daycare worker accused of injuring child

Daycare center in the process of installing new security system MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after police said she injured a child in her care. Alexandra Cano, 28, has been charged with one count of Injury to a Child.  According to an affidavit, on July 20, the little boy’s mother […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with DWI following traffic stop

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he was drunk behind the wheel. Dustin Lowe, 30, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling in the area of Oakwood and John […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
345
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy