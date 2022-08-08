Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Auburn Trying to Flip 2023 Iowa State QB Commit JJ Kohl
Iowa State football is now in a place where they have SEC programs trying to flip their recruits. According to Auburn Live, Auburn is trying to flip four-star Iowa State 2023 quarterback commit JJ Kohl. The report says the Tigers’ staff has been talking with Kohl for weeks, who they...
widerightnattylite.com
Top 10 Matt Campbell Era Wins: #1 2017 at Oklahoma
Football season is rapidly approaching. The WRNL staff is getting excited. As we head towards the beginning of the 7th season with Matt Campbell as the head coach at Iowa State, we wanted to look back and rank our top 10 wins from the first 6 seasons. To do this, the staff was polled to give their personal 1-10 rankings. Win #1 was worth 10 points, #2 worth 9 points, and on down. The games that earned the most “points” are what we will look back on throughout this series. The series finishes with #1 overall, the 2017 road game against Oklahoma.
widerightnattylite.com
From The Other Cyde - Episode 4 feat. Iowa State Volleyball Player Eleanor Holthous
This week, Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State Volleyball Legend Eleanor Holthous to talk about her journey to Iowa State, new uniforms, Aiden is a 5-year-old in every way, what’s next for Eleanor after ISU, and we draft our favorite fair foods. Be sure to check it...
widerightnattylite.com
Top 10 Matt Campbell Era Wins: #2 2020 Fiesta Bowl vs Oregon
Football season is rapidly approaching. The WRNL staff is getting excited. As we head towards the beginning of the 7th season with Matt Campbell as the head coach at Iowa State, we wanted to look back and rank our top 10 wins from the first 6 seasons. To do this, the staff was polled to give their personal 1-10 rankings. Win #1 was worth 10 points, #2 worth 9 points, and on down. The games that earned the most “points” are what we will look back on throughout this series. Coming in at #2 is Iowa State’s first NY6 bowl game in program history, the 2020 Fiesta Bowl.
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Lack Of Passing Leaves Contenders Frustrated
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Call it odd, call it greasy, call it evenly matched. There was certainly no question that Wednesday night‘s qualifying program for the 61st NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals was unusual and unlike any other in recent history of the prestigious event at Knoxville Raceway. Only two...
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Name Of Iowa State University Student Found Dead Has Been Released
(Ames, IA) — The name of the 20-year-old Iowa State University student who was found dead Wednesday has been released. Ames police say Emma Timmer’s body was found at an apartment complex. Investigators say Timmer lived in unit 303 but her body was found in unit 203. W-H-O/T-V...
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
KCCI.com
Some children were hurt while riding State Fair's giant slide
DES MOINES, Iowa — One fan favorite at the fair, the giant slide was shut down for part of the day on Thursday after some riders were hurt. A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of kids launching off the iconic giant slide and landing hard. The State Fair says...
