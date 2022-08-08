Read full article on original website
Courage Ride on Saturday raising money for sarcoma research
Hundreds of cyclists are set to ride through south Iowa City and Johnson County Saturday morning for the Courage Ride. The five-to-100 mile bike ride has been raising funds for sarcoma research for nearly two decades. It started in 2005, a couple years after founders' son Seth Bailey died from a form of sarcoma.
Quality solar jobs opportunities on a bus tour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Eastern Iowa's clean energy infrastructure needs workers. In response to the new demand for solar energy, the Bluegreen Alliance and the Iowa Labor-Environmental Coalition hosted a quality solar jobs bus tour. Those interested visited four Cedar Rapids area construction training facilities to hear about the...
Donor Support Exceeds $2.8 Million for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (August 9, 2022) - In the two years since a powerful derecho devastated the Cedar Rapids tree canopy, donors have contributed more than $2.8 million to support the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids recovery plan in a fundraising campaign led by Trees Forever. This (i.e. contributions) is added to...
Noelridge Greenhouse celebrates 50 years with a new mural
Cedar Rapids — Noelridge Greenhouse is unveiling a new mural in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell and Parks and Recreation Director Hasim Taylor joined the greenhouse's volunteers to celebrate. The first three greenhouses were built at Beaver Park at the maintenance building. The current...
Work continues to restore tree canopy in Cedar Rapids two years after the Iowa Derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Homes will be repaired and businesses will be fixed, but the tree loss from the August 10th, 2020 derecho will be felt for years to come. "In the 75 square miles of Cedar Rapids we've lot approximately 670,000 trees and we've planted...
Cedar Rapids will host 1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Cedar Ridge and Linn County Blues Society (LCBS) announced they will host the 1st Annual Bourbon and Blues Festival. Formerly known as Czech Village Blues, LCBS began hosting the event in 2018. This event celebrates local blues music and raises funds for the organization’s...
20th Annual Fish-O-Rama raised nearly $165,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor hosted the 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama last weekend at Robbins Lake in Cedar Rapids. The event raised nearly $165,000 to benefit the children and teens the Club serves through daily youth development programming. Over 1200 anglers...
House divided: Family rivalry travels to the Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Scott and Joanne Nesmith have been married for six years, and throughout their marriage has lived an NL Central rivalry. Scott is a Cubs fan, while Joanne loves the Reds. In fact, their first date was to a Reds and Cubs game. Scott showed up to...
St Jude hosts 47th Annual Sweet Corn Festival
Cedar Rapids — The St Jude Catholic Church began hosting it's 47th Sweet Corn Festival Friday evening. Volunteers spent Thursday preparing for the festival by shucking thousands of ears of corn. The festival features:. Carnival rides. Live entertainment. Games. Food. Iowa's News Now spoke to festival goers about their...
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
"If You Build It" Field of Dreams exhibit launches
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With the MLB Field of Dreams game happening this week, Dyersville is seeing a lot of traffic around the town. One attraction site is the new "If You Build It" exhibit, which celebrates the magic of the cult classic Field of Dreams. An actor in the...
Man tasered after threatening people with a knife in Waterloo
A man is now in an area hospital for treatment and mental evaluation after he threatened people with knife and this was tasered by authorities. At approximately 8:09 Thursday morning, Waterloo Police Officers were called to the area of the 3400 block of W 9th on a report of a man threating people with a knife.
Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open
The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...
Logan Lee adjust to life as D-lineman/husband
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye junior Logan Lee is only 22 years old, but he was married during the summer of 2022. And now Logan deals with the pressure of continuing a Hawkeye career, while adjusting to life as a married man.
Whether it's heaven or not, baseball means major league business in Dyersville
DYERSVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — For the second year in a row, Dyersville is welcoming in Major League fans from all over. “It’s a cute little town," says Scott Nesmith, visiting with his wife Joanne. "It’s the kind of town baseball likes.”. The couple drove...
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
This is Heaven: Field of Dreams 2022
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa's News Now's pregame special for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game. Anchors Mitch Fick, Jett Beachum and Owen Siebring take you to Dyersville for exclusive stories to get you ready for Major League Baseball's return to Iowa for a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Semi driver, dog injured after rollover crash near Cedar Falls on Thursday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi driver and his dog are hurt after the truck rolled over on Thursday afternoon. Cedar Falls Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Highway 58 and Highway 218. The initial investigation indicates that the...
Riley Moss returns for one final season in a Hawkeye uniform
IOWA CITY, Iowa — 5th-year senior Riley Moss is back in Iowa City for one final season with the Hawkeyes. Moss had four interceptions for Iowa last year, and was named a first-team All American.
