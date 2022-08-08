ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

On Common Ground News

DeKalb Board of Commissioners to hold Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 16

DECATUR, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will hold a Committee of the Whole, Special Called Meeting and Executive Session,Tuesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m., in the Maloof Auditorium located at 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Georgia. The tentative agenda follows:. Committee of the Whole. Committee Reports. Dr. Valenciano,...
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Aug. 18

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of the Minutes of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

MARTA Police capture suspect wanted for firing rifle in MARTA parking lot

ATLANTA – MARTA Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for shooting a rifle in the parking lot at Inman Park Station on the evening of Monday, Aug. 8. The MARTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Response Team and Tactical Field Officers took 21-year-old Alim Bridges into custody on Thursday, Aug. 11, at H.E. Holmes Station.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Stephenson opens volleyball season with sweep of McNair and Towers

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—TheStephenson Lady Jaguars got its 2022 high school volleyball season off to a quick start with a sweep of McNair and Towers in action at McNair on Thursday night(Aug. 11). Stephenson opened the night with a 2-0 (25-3, 25-18) win over the host Lady Mustangs (0-3) to...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

