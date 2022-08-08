Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is selling his Arizona compound and it's caused quite the stir on baseball Twitter.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
WATCH: Pete Rose gets standing ovation in return to Phillies and snubs rape accusations
Pete Rose returned to the Major League Baseball field Sunday to a standing ovation in Philadelphia as the Phillies’ 1980 World Series team was honored in a ceremony.
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper to remain as DH upon return from broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA --Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield...
NBC Sports
Mets' Hernandez requests not to call Phillies games, doesn't like watching them play
The Phillies are on a bit of a roll right now. They're on a five-game winning streak and are 38-19 since Rob Thomson became the team's manager in June. None of that seems to matter to New York Mets color commentator and longtime player Keith Hernandez, though. Hernandez, while broadcasting...
Pete Rose drops S-bomb during Phillies broadcast
Pete Rose got a wee bit carried away while in the broadcast booth on Sunday. Rose was invited to join the Philadelphia Phillies for their alumni weekend, which also included a reunion of the 1980 World Series team. The Hit King spent some time in the Phillies’ TV booth during Sunday’s game. That proved to be a bad idea.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays game Wednesday rained out, will be made up as part of Sept. 5 doubleheader
The Orioles’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed Wednesday night after a thunderstorm began about an hour before first pitch and showed little signs of letting up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 as part of a traditional doubleheader that will begin at 1:05 p.m. The rainout ensures Baltimore remains tied for a playoff spot for at ...
FOX Sports
Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
Yardbarker
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
Dodgers News: LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club
Los Angeles Dodger icon, Fernando Valenzuela, is getting some company at the top of the history books.
Road trip journal to MiLB at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I had just finished explaining our plans to a nearby coworker when a voice from beyond echoed the floor of MLB HQ in midtown. A two-day journey from New York City to Dyersville to cover MiLB at Field of Dreams with coworkers Kelsie Heneghan and Benjamin Hill. Think Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and a younger Burt Lancaster racing from the east to the Midwest in a car with GPS, a backup camera and a little less space than a Volkswagen Type 2 van.
