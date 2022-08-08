ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Rose drops S-bomb during Phillies broadcast

Pete Rose got a wee bit carried away while in the broadcast booth on Sunday. Rose was invited to join the Philadelphia Phillies for their alumni weekend, which also included a reunion of the 1980 World Series team. The Hit King spent some time in the Phillies’ TV booth during Sunday’s game. That proved to be a bad idea.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles vs. Blue Jays game Wednesday rained out, will be made up as part of Sept. 5 doubleheader

The Orioles’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed Wednesday night after a thunderstorm began about an hour before first pitch and showed little signs of letting up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 as part of a traditional doubleheader that will begin at 1:05 p.m. The rainout ensures Baltimore remains tied for a playoff spot for at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babe#Phillies#Philadelphia Inquirer#The Citizens Bank Park#The Cincinnati Reds#Guardian#Espn#The White House#The Oakland Athletics#Seattle Storm#Athletic#Sfgate#Yahoo
MLB

Road trip journal to MiLB at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I had just finished explaining our plans to a nearby coworker when a voice from beyond echoed the floor of MLB HQ in midtown. A two-day journey from New York City to Dyersville to cover MiLB at Field of Dreams with coworkers Kelsie Heneghan and Benjamin Hill. Think Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and a younger Burt Lancaster racing from the east to the Midwest in a car with GPS, a backup camera and a little less space than a Volkswagen Type 2 van.
DYERSVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy