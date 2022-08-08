ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Defense matters…did you know it was this bad?

Defense. Defense. Defense. A great defense behind a pitcher will certainly make a difference. With the season 70 percent complete, the sample sizes are large enough to look into how the Washington Nationals rank. Back in mid-June we looked at the Nationals on shifts and infield defense, and it was...
The Travel Travails of Jackson Rutledge

This short Point-CounterPoint is a lightly edited Twitter DM exchange between Don and Steve that occurred after Jackson Rutledge‘s last start. Looks like Rutledge has a traveling issue 😃. The former 1st round pick (17th overall) of the Washington Nationals in the 2019 draft, at one-time looked like the next great thing for the Nats. The 6’8″ right-handed pitcher with a large 240 pound frame looked like general manager Mike Rizzo’s prototype for the hard throwing starter that he wants on his mound.
Game #113 Win a series?

The Washington Nationals stopped their six game losing streak last night with a spirited come-from-behind win. Now the Nats have a chance with a win today to take this series against the Chicago Cubs today. There were several Nats who stepped up last night from Keibert Ruiz to Joey Meneses...
Game #114 Juan Soto in the visitor’s dugout

This kind of stings seeing Juan Soto in Nationals Park wearing the other team’s jersey. We always new it was a possibility, and now it is reality. It is what it is, and the Washington Nationals are not fighting for playoff spot this year, so just enjoy the game.
The future of the Nats management under new ownership

One of the things that regular posters like to speculate about frequently on this site is when changes in management might be made once the sale of the Nationals to Michael Kim, or Josh Harris, or David Rubenstein and Ted Leonsis or whomever. There are of course two components to any potential management change – vice president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo (along with, quite possibly, key members of his staff) and manager Dave Martinez (along with members of his coaching staff).
