Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz sitting for Astros on Wednesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Chas McCormick starting in left field. McCormick will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project McCormick for 12.8...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk not in Rockies' lineup Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is being replaced in right field by Charlie Blackmon versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 378 plate appearances this season, Grichuk has a .268 batting average with a .739 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting fifth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Santana will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tomas Nido catching for Mets on Friday
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nido will catch for right-hander Max Scherzer on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. James McCann moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Marlins position Lewin Diaz at first base on Wednesday
Miami Marlins first baseman Lewin Diaz is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will operate first base after Jesus Aguilar was kept on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Noah Syndergaard. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yan Gomes catching for left-hander Justin Steele. Gomes will bat seventh versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer hitting sixth in Boston's Thursday lineup versus Orioles
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is starting in Thursday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer will man first base after Bobby Dalbec was given a breather versus Orioles' right-hander Dean Kremer. numberFire's models project Hosmer to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Jon Berti batting second for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti will start at second base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Charles Leblanc moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Aguilar will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Giants' Evan Longoria batting fourth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 10.2...
Comments / 1