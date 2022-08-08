ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

K-9 Leo Going to Oconto County

Door County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat McCarty reported in July to the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that K-9 Leo – who joined the department in October 2021 – and his handler, Deputy Matthew Tassoul, were not a good fit. Oconto County will take Leo, and the handler will go to training in October and will get another dog.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Oconto Falls#The Coachlight Inn Motel
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Reported Missing in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing. 30-year-old Psimon J. Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of Briarcliff Drive in Appleton at around 8:30 a.m. and was believed to be traveling to Green Bay. Chetto, who is cognitively...
APPLETON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

WPS reminds residents to dial before you dig, 8-1-1 Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are sharing some crucial safety tips on 8-1-1 Day. August 11, or 8/11, is a day when local officials remind the community to contact 8-1-1, the Diggers Hotline, at least three days before digging.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee, look up: You might see cops on the roof

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event. Officers said...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weyauwega man charged in 30-year-old double homicide case

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old man from Weyauwega has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the 1992 deaths of two people in Waupaca County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Friday, August 12 that Tony Haase has been charged...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca Area Public Library hosts free Life-Sized Monopoly Day

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to be transported into a life-sized game of Monopoly? A library in Wisconsin can make that dream come true. The Waupaca Area Public Library is hosting Monopoly Day with a game that is larger than life on Thursday, Aug. 11. Organizers...
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna Public Library providing essential school supplies to area students

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Public Library is once again holding its annual School Supply Drive and Pick Up event on Thursday, August 10. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies are gone, families who are facing financial hardship and are in need of school supplies can stop by and pick up what they need from the Kaukauna Public Library.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy