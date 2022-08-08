Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO