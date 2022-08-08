Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
nittanysportsnow.com
2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State
The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
Lycoming County man holding piece of sports history
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Sam Verdini of Loyalsock Township is in possession of history. He owns a ticket stub from the 1962 NBA game that was played in Hershey — otherwise known as the game when Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points, the most by a single player in one game.
Bucknell student lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior
Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...
NBC Connecticut
America's Tall Ship Returns to New London With History-Making Commanding Officer
The United States Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, America's Tall Ship, returned to its homeport of New London Friday with a history-making commanding officer. Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs is the first female commanding officer of the Eagle. “It is long overdue, but I think it’s important to show young folks that really...
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Consumer Protection Issues Warning for Sushi Sold at Geissler's Supermarket
The Connecticut Dept. of Consumer Protection is urging residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, sold at Geissler's Supermarket, after several products were recalled for lacking allergen information. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi voluntarily recalled the following products:. Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) - missing...
NBC Connecticut
Group of Metal Detectors Locate Missing Wedding Rings in Westbrook
Ever felt the panic of losing your car keys? Cell phone? How about something as valuable as a wedding ring?. That is what happened to a couple from Milton, New York who was vacationing on the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook. Nicole Beck was swimming with her kids for 15 minutes...
fox29.com
Little leaguer who comforted Pearland pitcher after he was hit by pitch to attend World Series game
A little leaguer who was at the center of a heartwarming moment will be attending a World Series little league game!. PREVIOUS: Little Leaguer comforts pitcher who hit him in helmet with pitch. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis, who was at the center of that heartwarming moment in Waco when he was...
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Times News
Ali venue hosts ‘kickoff’ event Five area programs take part in Schuylkill County Football Coaches Assosciation Media Day
DEER LAKE - The great Muhammad Ali used it to prepare for some of his biggest fights. On Wednesday, historic ‘Fighter’s Heaven’ showcased the next generation of athletes ready to step up to the challenge when the bell rings. The site of Ali’s famous training camp was...
Flames damage home in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A house fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday. It started around 1:30 p.m. on Alpha Avenue in Ralpho Township near Elysburg. We're told it was a brush fire that extended into the home. No word on any injuries in the house fire in Northumberland...
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
NBC Connecticut
Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials
Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
NBC Connecticut
Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer
A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
Penn College student celebrates both graduation and saving her father's life
Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father. Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation. Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school,...
PhillyBite
Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County
- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
