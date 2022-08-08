ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

NorthcentralPA.com

190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bucknell student lives out dream on American Ninja Warrior

Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13. Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NBC Connecticut

Group of Metal Detectors Locate Missing Wedding Rings in Westbrook

Ever felt the panic of losing your car keys? Cell phone? How about something as valuable as a wedding ring?. That is what happened to a couple from Milton, New York who was vacationing on the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook. Nicole Beck was swimming with her kids for 15 minutes...
WESTBROOK, CT
NewsTimes

Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations

Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Cat Dies in Milford Trailer Home Fire: Officials

Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning. Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames. Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly. A cat passed away...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Newington Man Posthumously Named Honorary Police Officer

A Newington man is being posthumously honored as a police officer following his brave battle with cancer. "He touched so many lives in his short life," Jack Bishop's mother Kathy said. Jack passed away last week after a rough, two-year battle with cancer. He was 24 years old. "He fought...
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College student celebrates both graduation and saving her father's life

Williamsport, Pa. — When Sarah S. Conrath took the stage for her Pennsylvania College of Technology Commencement ceremony, she was thinking of her father. Commencement day was not only a celebration of her studies in radiology, but also a reminder of the moments leading up to her graduation. Even before she started studying a healthcare field, Conrath was providing care to her ailing father. When she was in middle school,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County

- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Montour-Delong Community Fair underway

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA

