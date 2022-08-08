ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

Vanessa Bryant's trial over Kobe Bryant crash photos begins

Jury selection and opening arguments in Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County began Wednesday. Bryant filed a lawsuit in September 2020, alleging that first responders took and shared photos of her husband's and daughter's remains on Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant's husband, basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash. Everyone on board, including the pilot, was killed.
