A 22-year-old Henrico man is facing a number of charges related to a series of attempted larcenies Aug. 8 in the area of Wistar Woods Court. Jonathan Andreas Aceves faces a variety of charges, including burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and destruction of vehicles. Officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court after a victim reported an attempted larceny and provided surveillance footage of the suspect. It showed the suspect attempting to open the front doors of multiple homes and attempting to open the doors of parked vehicles in the area. In one instance, the suspect was able to gain entry into a home.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO