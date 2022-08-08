Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
NBC12
Police search for suspect involved in Hopewell gas station robbery
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a gas station armed robbery Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station located in the 3900 block of Oaklawn Blvd. for the report of commercial armed robbery. The victim...
Henrico man charged in multiple attempted larcenies
A 22-year-old Henrico man is facing a number of charges related to a series of attempted larcenies Aug. 8 in the area of Wistar Woods Court. Jonathan Andreas Aceves faces a variety of charges, including burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and destruction of vehicles. Officers were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court after a victim reported an attempted larceny and provided surveillance footage of the suspect. It showed the suspect attempting to open the front doors of multiple homes and attempting to open the doors of parked vehicles in the area. In one instance, the suspect was able to gain entry into a home.
Henrico Police arrest juvenile in connection with May homicide
Henrico Police Aug. 12 arrested a juvenile male on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the May 19 murder of a 24-year-old in the 3800 block of Delmont Street near Richmond Raceway. The juvenile is in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center. The victim, Deonte’ Deron Price, was...
New Starbucks coming to Chippenham Mall on Richmond’s Southside
A new Starbucks location will open near the intersection of Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street, according to a nearby retailer.
Legal analyst says charges could be serious in Richmond officer-involved shooting
"Any kind of shooting is going to be a serious situation no question about that," 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone said. "When it's an officer-involved shooting it tends to be taken even more seriously."
Card deck featuring victims of unsolved Richmond murders upsets families
While Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving thinks so, not everyone is on board with the idea. Irving said it's an idea she's been trying for years to help cold case detectives.
Brother wants answers after first responders break down door
A man facing thousands of dollars in damages is looking for answers after he says first responders had to break not his sister’s home because he says a key was missing from a KnoxBox.
Owner in Hanover alleged animal cruelty case had previous charges, records show
A spokesperson for the county confirmed that Animal Control had received 160 calls for service to the property on Mattawan Trail since 2019.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
5 people attempt to steal vehicles from CarMax lot in Midlothian
Chesterfield Police need the public's help identifying five people who they say attempted to steal several cars from the CarMax lot in Midlothian on Monday.
Former Envigo beagle puppy enjoys new life at home with Henrico couple
After 4,000 beagles were successfully removed from an Envigo-owned breeding facility in Cumberland County that was exposed for numerous animal welfare violations, finding homes for the newly freed dogs has become a primary concern for many animal activists and care providers.
Cold case playing cards handed out at Richmond City Jail
Authorities are handing out decks of cards with photos of homicide victims on them to people incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in an effort to help solve cold cases.
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
Man gets 12 years in case that tested broad search warrants
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people who were near the scene of a crime.
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
NBC12
Multiple livestock animals found dead, others removed from Mechanicsville property
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Animal Control and other agencies found multiple livestock animals dead and removed several others from a property in Mechanicsville. On Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail. Officials said...
‘You can actually do something about this’: How Richmond Police says you can prevent property crime
New statistics from Richmond Police show that property crimes are the driving force for the overall increase in major crimes.
Man accused of beating GRTC bus driver now suspect in GRTC shooting death
The man accused of violently beating a GRTC bus driver on October 11 is now a suspect in the shooting death of a 23-year-old passenger on another GRTC bus a month later.
