The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf

The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story

The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
GOLF
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
GOLF
