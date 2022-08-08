Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf
Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
Cameron Smith walks out of press conference after facing series of LIV Golf questions
Cameron Smith has walked out of a press conference after a flurry of questions about his LIV Golf status were directed his way. The Saudi Arabian-backed golf league was unsurprisingly the main topic of conversation for the Australian at the PGA Tour’s St Jude Championship. A report from the...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
LIV Golf lawyer drops shocking truth bomb on tournament’s prize money
The bad blood between giant golf organizations PGA TOUR and LIV Golf continues, and it does not appear that it is going to be settled any time soon. Especially not with three suspended players from the PGA TOUR have taken to court their appeal to join the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
LIV Golf Lawyer Reveals Stunning Secret About Player Earnings
LIV's lawyer revealed players' earnings count against their initial payout for joining the tour.
Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf
The LIV Tour’s goal of seemingly taking every notable golfer off the PGA tour has continued. The latest target they secured is current Open champion, Cameron Smith. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently the number two ranked golfer in the world and is set to be one of the most notable additions to the […] The post Cameron Smith gets 9-figure deal to join LIV Golf appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
Golf.com
Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story
The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
Bubba Watson, headed for LIV Golf, announces resignation from PGA Tour
On July 29, the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Series announced two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson as their latest addition. However, Watson has been recovering from a torn meniscus and has missed the majority of 2022. He won’t tee it up this year and wants “to be 100%” before making his debut in 2023.
ESPN
Cameron Smith dodges LIV Golf talk, reiterates his 'goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Despite published reports that indicate he is leaving the PGA Tour for the rival LIV Golf circuit, Australia's Cameron Smith said Tuesday he's preparing to win the FedEx Cup playoffs and is a "man of my word." Smith, the No. 2-ranked player in the Official World Golf...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
