Rl 56
4d ago
Well a judge isn't gonna just hand out a search warrant For nothing he Must have done something wrong stashing papers and boxes again and trying to flush them down in Florida
CrybabyConservatives
4d ago
Nothing like this has ever happened to a former president before because they weren't the scandalous criminal Cheato is trying to hide and cover up his criminal behavior.
T Dog
4d ago
Big Mistake. This action has just motivated people who have been wavering about whether or not to support Trump , in 2024, to stand up, support him and say this is wrong and our vote will show you just how wrong it is.
