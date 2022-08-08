ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments

Rl 56
4d ago

Well a judge isn't gonna just hand out a search warrant For nothing he Must have done something wrong stashing papers and boxes again and trying to flush them down in Florida

CrybabyConservatives
4d ago

Nothing like this has ever happened to a former president before because they weren't the scandalous criminal Cheato is trying to hide and cover up his criminal behavior.

T Dog
4d ago

Big Mistake. This action has just motivated people who have been wavering about whether or not to support Trump , in 2024, to stand up, support him and say this is wrong and our vote will show you just how wrong it is.

MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
MSNBC

Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases

Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
