Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Watchdog Considers Crackdown on Collection of Consumer Information
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. consumer watchdog agency said on Thursday that it will consider rules to better protect Americans' privacy and crack down on businesses that collect far-reaching personal information without consumers' full understanding. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a notice that it is considering writing rules to...
LAW・
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Venezuela Seeks to Reestablish Military Relations With Colombia, Says Minister
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations. Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino said he had received instructions from President Nicolas Maduro to contact Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez...
US News and World Report
Trump Seizes on FBI Raid to Boost 2024 Presidential Bid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of natural gas from pipelines at its shuttered LNG export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
Oil major BP drilling appraisal well in Texas for carbon sequestration
DENVER, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) has begun drilling an appraisal well in Texas for its U.S. carbon capture and sequestration business, an executive said on Monday.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv says nine Russian planes destroyed in past 24 hours – as it happened
The claim by Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces comes after widely reported explosions at Russia’s Saki air base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
US Navy recovers jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of ocean
A US Navy team recovered a military jet from a depth of 9,500 feet in the Mediterranean Sea on August 3 after the aircraft had blown overboard during "unexpected heavy weather" in July, a release from US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said.
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals. Not as robust as Biden’s initial ideas to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems, the compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is also a stunning election year turnaround, a smaller but not unsubstantial product brought back to political life after having collapsed last year.
Comments / 3