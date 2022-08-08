ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Watchdog Considers Crackdown on Collection of Consumer Information

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. consumer watchdog agency said on Thursday that it will consider rules to better protect Americans' privacy and crack down on businesses that collect far-reaching personal information without consumers' full understanding. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a notice that it is considering writing rules to...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
US News and World Report

Venezuela Seeks to Reestablish Military Relations With Colombia, Says Minister

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela will seek to reestablish its military ties with neighbor Colombia, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, after years of conflictive relations between the two nations. Venezuelan General Vladimir Padrino said he had received instructions from President Nicolas Maduro to contact Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez...
US News and World Report

Trump Seizes on FBI Raid to Boost 2024 Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hours after denouncing the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024. The FBI’s actions on Monday have arguably placed...
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
US News and World Report

Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
CBS Sacramento

Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
The Associated Press

In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals. Not as robust as Biden’s initial ideas to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems, the compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is also a stunning election year turnaround, a smaller but not unsubstantial product brought back to political life after having collapsed last year.
