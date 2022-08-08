Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 campuses
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools through a federal program this school year. The district says that the USDA pandemic-related waivers permitting districts to provide free meals for all students expired at the end of last school year.
fox7austin.com
Evacuation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to fire alarm
AUSTIN, Texas - Passengers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were evacuated due to a fire alarm, not a suspicious package or bomb threat. Officials say that a water flow issue outside near an aircraft triggered the fire alarm. Passengers and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution and safety while the cause of the alarm was investigated.
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
fox7austin.com
Crews continue to fight wildfire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Crews are continuing to fight the Pine Pond Fire in eastern Bastrop County. It started Thursday afternoon near the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. As of 8 p.m. Friday, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says the fire burned about 700 acres and is 35 percent contained. Forward progression has stopped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Woman injured in downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on East 7th and Neches Streets. Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the suspect who shot the woman was among a group of people who ran...
fox7austin.com
Rain possible as temperatures remain below triple digits
AUSTIN, Texas - Is the third time a charm? We are hoping here in Austin with most of the rain going around us the last two days. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over Austin and there's plenty of moisture in place, the window is open for pop-showers today.
fox7austin.com
Person critically injured in North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
fox7austin.com
Wildfire in Bastrop County burns hundreds of acres
Fire operations continue as crews work to contain the Pine Pond Fire. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Evacuation order issued due to 320 acre Bastrop County wildfire
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - An evacuation order has been issued for some houses due to a wildfire in Bastrop County. Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Bastrop County on the Pine Pond Fire. The fire is estimated at 320 acres and is 5% contained.
fox7austin.com
South Austin shooting leaves 1 man dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting in South Austin. It happened just after 9 p.m. on August 10 on East Oltorf near Douglas Street. Witnesses called police and reported a shooting and said that a man was bleeding in a nearby...
fox7austin.com
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
fox7austin.com
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Austin ISD provides students with free feminine hygiene products
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is providing free feminine hygiene products for students this school year. "There still is stigma around this, and it’s not something that everyone feels comfortable asking for the supplies that they need," Austin ISD Office of Innovation and Development Executive Director Michelle Wallis said.
fox7austin.com
Violent 24 hours in Austin: 2 dead, 3 injured as police look for multiple suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a violent 24-hour period in Austin. Two people are dead, and three others are hospitalized in a string of violence that has left police looking for multiple suspects. Police are investigating four shootings and another homicide and currently, police have not indicated that any...
fox7austin.com
APD asking for help finding suspect vehicle in north Austin hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police said on July 27 around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Burnet Road for a hit-and-run in north Austin. A preliminary investigation revealed the...
fox7austin.com
Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in North Austin that was originally believed to be an auto-pedestrian crash. Police said around 1:05 p.m. on August 11, officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. Initially, Austin-Travis County EMS said...
fox7austin.com
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback
AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
fox7austin.com
5 acts of violence within 24 hours in Austin
It has been a violent 24 hours in Austin. Two people are dead, three others were hospitalized and police are looking for multiple suspects.
fox7austin.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and car near Manor
MANOR, Texas - At least one person is in the hospital after a crash between a car and an 18-wheeler near Manor. The crash happened on Highway 290 near Old Kimbro Road shortly after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim was trapped in the vehicle and they had...
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat
AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
Comments / 0