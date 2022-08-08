Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Drier days for the rest of the week (8/10/22)
On Wednesday night, the FOX 23 coverage area will trend in a drier direction. Skies will clear and temperatures will drop. We’re thinking low temperatures in the lower-60s in Cape Girardeau for Thursday morning. Some patchy morning fog will also be possible. For Thursday, temperatures will be seasonable. High...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
kbsi23.com
70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo returns for the weekend
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The rodeo is back in town. Tonight, marked the first night of the “Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.”. General chairman of the 2022 rodeo De Bizzell describes the rodeo as a high-action event. “You know it’s very much a family tradition here in Sikeston to...
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KYTV
Educators, restaurant owners tapped out on Jackson water crisis
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
kbsi23.com
The Hope Center is opening more branches for therapy needs
SIKESTON, Mo (KBSI)- Equine-assisted therapy takes a different route in helping those struggling with physical, behavioral, and mental challenges. The gait of a horse has similarities to the natural stride of a human, supporting the natural motion of the spine and pelvis. At the Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville this...
KFVS12
Arrest made in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza place
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/8. Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. Gov. Parson asks for major disaster declaration for St. Louis-area flooding. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. |. Governor Mike Parson requested...
kbsi23.com
Heartland Harvest Church 9th Annual Back to School Bash-Pak
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Back-to-School Pak for Heartland Harvest Church was Sunday. It was a Star Wars themed event with food, music, games and school supplies for the children. Heartland Harvest Church treasurer and event organizer Janet Millers says the event is especially important this year...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
kbsi23.com
MSHSAA new requirement for band students
This comes after the Missouri State High School Activities Association took a closer look at the physical demands of marching band activities. Doctors are looking for heart and blood pressure issues that could make it dangerous for a student to be out in the heat. David Baroni, the Head Band...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Public library offers Dial – A – Story program
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Dial – A – Story program at the Cape Girardeau public library is a fun and easy way to get kids and adults alike to read more. It’s a monthly service where five books are picked out each month and available to be heard over the phone all month long at any time.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
kbsi23.com
Stuff the Bus school supply event to benefit Scott City students, families, teachers
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Folders, glue, index cards, you name it. At Stuff the Bus, any and all school supplies were welcome. Brandy Lambert, president of the Scott City Parent Teacher Organization, said this event is one of many ways the PTO helps out students and families. “It...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
