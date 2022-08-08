Read full article on original website
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont, taking 'several bottles of alcohol' from an unoccupied residence, police say
The felony burglary charge comes after the "Fantastic Beasts" actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teen.
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
Ezra Miller being investigated over accusation actor is hiding woman and her children
Vermont's Department for Children and Families is investigating Ezra Miller, demanding the removal of three children from the 'Flash' actor's farm.
