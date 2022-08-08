Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas ISD principal surprises students with back-to-school rap video
DALLAS - It can be hard to get students excited about going back to school, so John F. Peeler Elementary principal Tito Salas got creative. Salas made a rap video for the Oak Cliff school set to the beat of the song "Jiggle Jiggle," which is all the rage on TikTok.
Collin County school districts focus on security for first day of school
PLANO, Texas - School districts are trying to reassure parents that their children will be safe as they head back to class. Students in 45 North Texas school districts, including most in Collin County, will have their first day of school on Wednesday. "Overall, it's been pretty smooth. We got...
Tarrant County realtor who helps people protest appraisals cleared after complaint filed
FORT WORTH, Texas - A real estate broker who says he has helped thousands of people in Tarrant County dispute their property valuations says he feels vindicated after being allowed to continue to do so. Chandler Crouch was cleared of wrongdoing after a complaint was filed by Tarrant Appraisal District...
Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant
DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
Gov. Greg Abbott promises 'accountability at all levels' in wake of Uvalde school mass shooting
DALLAS - During an event in Dallas, Gov. Greg Abbott said there will be "accountability at all levels" as members of the Uvalde community continue to express frustration with the response to the elementary school massacre. The governor also explained why he's deploying DPS troopers to Uvalde campuses. Abbott says...
Denton ISD opens new high school
More than three dozen school districts in our area started the new year Thursday morning. That includes Denton ISD where students reported to a new Denton High School building.
Students in Collin County head back to school
The school year begins Wednesday for kids in 45 more school districts across North Texas. That includes some big ones like Allen, Lewisville, Frisco, McKinney and Plano ISDs.
Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills. This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH. During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin...
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
H-E-B announces plans to open store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas - H-E-B has announced plans to open another store in the DFW Metroplex, and this one will be the first H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The store will be built in Mansfield, at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. Its new Frisco store is set to...
Dallas County reports 2nd heat-related death this summer
DALLAS - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the county's second heat-related death for the 2022 season. A 77-year-old man who lived in Dallas died from a heat-related illness. Hehad underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about him and whether he was outside or in a home that didn't have AC.
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
Fort Worth teaming with Main Street America to revitalize two neighborhoods
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is trying to revitalize a couple of neighborhoods with the help of Main Street America. The program has been reviving downtowns in mostly smaller cities for decades, but also in a few larger cities. Fort Worth is the first city in...
North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation,' sets Junior Olympics record
DALLAS - While most kids spent their summer playing video games or lounging around the house, a 7-year-old from the Dallas area was training hard for the Junior Olympics. Dakota White first made headlines last year when TikTok videos of her smoking the competition on the track went viral. This...
Driver hurt after crashing into Everman apartments
EVERMAN, Texas - A driver was hospitalized after crashing a pickup truck into apartments in suburban Fort Worth. It happened Thursday night near Everman Parkway and Oak Grove Road in Everman. The truck ended up in the breezeway are of a two-story apartment building. Police did not say what caused...
Dallas City Council approves ordinance limiting resources to investigate abortions
DALLAS - Dallas City Council approved a measure on Wednesday to restrict the use of city resources to investigate abortions. The city council’s move won’t make abortion legal in Dallas, but it does aim to keep it a low priority for law enforcement when the state’s trigger law banning abortions goes into effect.
Video shows confrontation between Spirit Airlines employee, traveler at DFW Airport
DALLAS - Spirit Airlines said it suspended an employee who got into an argument with a traveler that got out of control at DFW Airport. Airport police were not on the scene while the fight was happening, but they are investigating. They took a report based on the accounts of the two people involved, plus witnesses who recorded video.
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive
ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
Kidnapping suspect caught, child found safe after high-speed chase ends near Forney
FORNEY, Texas - Deputies saved a young child after a high-speed chase ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon. This chase started in Van Zandt County. Few details have been released at this time, but investigators said the suspect shot and killed the child's mother, before driving off with the child in the front passenger seat. Their relationship is not clear.
