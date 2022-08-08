ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant

DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton ISD opens new high school

More than three dozen school districts in our area started the new year Thursday morning. That includes Denton ISD where students reported to a new Denton High School building.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B announces plans to open store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas - H-E-B has announced plans to open another store in the DFW Metroplex, and this one will be the first H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The store will be built in Mansfield, at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. Its new Frisco store is set to...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas County reports 2nd heat-related death this summer

DALLAS - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the county's second heat-related death for the 2022 season. A 77-year-old man who lived in Dallas died from a heat-related illness. Hehad underlying health conditions, but no further details were released about him and whether he was outside or in a home that didn't have AC.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler

IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Driver hurt after crashing into Everman apartments

EVERMAN, Texas - A driver was hospitalized after crashing a pickup truck into apartments in suburban Fort Worth. It happened Thursday night near Everman Parkway and Oak Grove Road in Everman. The truck ended up in the breezeway are of a two-story apartment building. Police did not say what caused...
EVERMAN, TX
fox4news.com

Video shows confrontation between Spirit Airlines employee, traveler at DFW Airport

DALLAS - Spirit Airlines said it suspended an employee who got into an argument with a traveler that got out of control at DFW Airport. Airport police were not on the scene while the fight was happening, but they are investigating. They took a report based on the accounts of the two people involved, plus witnesses who recorded video.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX
fox4news.com

Kidnapping suspect caught, child found safe after high-speed chase ends near Forney

FORNEY, Texas - Deputies saved a young child after a high-speed chase ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon. This chase started in Van Zandt County. Few details have been released at this time, but investigators said the suspect shot and killed the child's mother, before driving off with the child in the front passenger seat. Their relationship is not clear.
FORNEY, TX

