ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Georgia State
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history

Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Wire#Department Of Defense#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

Heroic high school football player, 18, who bravely helped recovery efforts in Kentucky flood is counted as 38th victim after he 'mysteriously' died from illness three days into his volunteer efforts

A Kentucky teen who selflessly helped victims of historic floods for three days has mysteriously died after suddenly falling ill, becoming the 38th victim of the disaster. Aaron 'Mick' Crawford, 18, returned home after his recovery efforts and complained of exhaustion and numbness in his arms. He was then airlifted...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy