Body recovered from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. SCSO's Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
KREM2

Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
KREM2

Firefighters investigating an attic fire caused by a Molotov cocktail in a Spokane empty house

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an attic fire that reportedly started from a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to the press release, SFD responded to the 2900 Block of East Everett in the Hillyard neighborhood at approximately 11:34 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the top floor of a one-and-one-half-story house.
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
KREM2

Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
KREM2

Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
KREM2

Spokane police responding to fatal collision on North Maple and West Northwest Blvd.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and car on North Maple St. and West Northwest Blvd. According to police, of the two people who were riding the bike, one person has died and the other is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. The injured rider has been transported to the hospital. No one in the car was injured. Deputies are currently on scene investigating the crash. The streets right before the intersection in each direction have been blocked off to traffic.
KREM2

Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
KREM2

12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
KREM2

Wild skunk helps Spokane County deputies detain suspect in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. — On Aug. 4, Spokane County deputies were responding to a reported burglary in at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. According to deputies, surveillance showed a man walking around inside the church. The suspect was wearing a mask over his face, had a flashlight and was seen walking throughout the church and looking at audio equipment.
KREM2

KREM2

