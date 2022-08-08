Read full article on original website
State fire assistance mobilized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal has announced that state fire assistance has been mobilized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near the town of Ewan. According to a press release from the fire marshal, the fire started on Aug. 12 at approximately 1:00...
Body recovered from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. SCSO's Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Firefighters investigating an attic fire caused by a Molotov cocktail in a Spokane empty house
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an attic fire that reportedly started from a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to the press release, SFD responded to the 2900 Block of East Everett in the Hillyard neighborhood at approximately 11:34 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the top floor of a one-and-one-half-story house.
List of events taking place across Spokane County this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
Algae bloom brings health advisory for Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho health officials are warning people to be careful when around Fernan Lake in Coeur d’Alene. Recent water samples from the lake showed cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom (HAB) or blue-green algae, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Suspect safely arrested after hours-long standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect safely arrested after hours-long standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, was reportedly pointing a gun at three victims working on a car in the area. The incident was reported to...
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
Spokane police responding to fatal collision on North Maple and West Northwest Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and car on North Maple St. and West Northwest Blvd. According to police, of the two people who were riding the bike, one person has died and the other is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. The injured rider has been transported to the hospital. No one in the car was injured. Deputies are currently on scene investigating the crash. The streets right before the intersection in each direction have been blocked off to traffic.
Looking for rent assistance? Spokane has funding and wants you to apply
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents seeking rental assistance can now start applying for a new round of assistance. The application portals have reopened for residents and landlords in Spokane to apply for rental assistance. Spokane recently got $5.59 million in Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP 2.0) from the state Dept. of Commerce. This money can be used to pay back overdue rent from March 1, 2020, and beyond.
Young heroes save two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Garrett Leonard heard someone was in trouble just off the dock at North Idaho College, he ran to help. He looked into the clear waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and saw a motionless body about 12 feet down at the bottom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Spokane Valley firefighter to be honored with Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Dan Patterson has passed away. Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to SVFD. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said...
12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
Firefighters currently responding to 15 acre wildfire at Priest Lake in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are currently responding to a 15-acre wildfire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area. According to...
Wild skunk helps Spokane County deputies detain suspect in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. — On Aug. 4, Spokane County deputies were responding to a reported burglary in at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. According to deputies, surveillance showed a man walking around inside the church. The suspect was wearing a mask over his face, had a flashlight and was seen walking throughout the church and looking at audio equipment.
Great grandson of Spokane founder A.M. Cannon says he supports playground being named after Candy Rogers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The push continues to name a Spokane playground after a young girl who was murdered more than 60 years ago. Along with the girl's family, the great grandson of one of Spokane's founding fathers is speaking out in support of the idea to name a city playground in the girl's memory.
Gov. Jay Inslee orders U.S. and state flags be lowered in honor of fallen Spokane Valley firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Thursday, Aug. 11, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his sorrow over the passing of Spokane Valley Firefighter Dan Patterson via twitter. In his tweet, the governor said that all U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 12. Patterson...
