How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever on the Move Again
When the Dodgers added in Jake McGee in the 2020 season, they really turned things around for him. He posted a ridiculous 1.67 FIP and 2.66 ERA across 24 appearances for Los Angeles. It really was a diamond in the rough situation for Andrew Friedman and his team. But things...
Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans
The Houston Astros have closed the gap on the New York Yankees and tied them in the standings entering play Wednesday. Both clubs are now 71-40 on the season. Things appear to be getting even better for Houston. On Wednesday, news surfaced that veteran starter Lance McCullers is going to return to the rotation. He […] The post Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Keith Hernandez Admits He "Hates" Calling 1 MLB Team's Games
Keith Hernandez isn't a fan of how one NL East team plays the game. The New York Mets color commentator for SNY doesn't like calling Mets-Phillies games because he doesn't like watching Philadelphia in action. "As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to...
FOX Sports
Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction
Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
Yardbarker
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Angels must make
The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Tyler Mahle goes to the hill for the Twins, while Patrick Sandoval gets the call for the Angels. Tyler Mahle toiled in relatively obscurity for the Cincinnati Reds. Then he got thrown into […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has yet to play a single inning this season due to injury and it looks like he will be out for the rest of 2022. Per Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand, Tatis Jr has broken the MLB’s PED drug policy and is facing an 80-game suspension: BREAKING: Padres […] The post BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
