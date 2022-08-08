ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans

The Houston Astros have closed the gap on the New York Yankees and tied them in the standings entering play Wednesday. Both clubs are now 71-40 on the season. Things appear to be getting even better for Houston. On Wednesday, news surfaced that veteran starter Lance McCullers is going to return to the rotation. He […] The post Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
ClutchPoints

Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left today's joint practice with the Dolphins early with an apparent leg injury. According to reporters on the scene, Gage was running a route in 1-on-1's when he pulled up lame. The positive news is he was able to make it off the field under his own power.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Angels must make

The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Tyler Mahle goes to the hill for the Twins, while Patrick Sandoval gets the call for the Angels. Tyler Mahle toiled in relatively obscurity for the Cincinnati Reds. Then he got thrown into […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has yet to play a single inning this season due to injury and it looks like he will be out for the rest of 2022. Per Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand, Tatis Jr has broken the MLB’s PED drug policy and is facing an 80-game suspension: BREAKING: Padres […] The post BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

