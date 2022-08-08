ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ canopy will need some work

Glenwood Springs hired a city arborist in March and she already has suggestions for improving the health of the city’s canopy. Beetle prevention, planting and diversifying are the three priorities Heather Listermann, downtown supervisor and arborist, is focusing on. The beetles the city is concerned with are called Piñon...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Cactus Valley renovation delays first day of school by two days

The first day of school for an elementary school in Silt is being delayed two days to allow contractors to place the finishing touches on a major renovation project that started earlier this year. With the first day of school for all Garfield Re-2 schools slated for Aug. 15, students...
SILT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute

Grand Valley Days is next weekend with some new touches to an old tradition. Parachute will be celebrating its 114th Anniversary with the theme Small Town Throw Down. This year, they’ll be bringing back some of the old events like the post-rodeo concert. “After last year’s event, we had...
PARACHUTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Michael T N. Fitch

Michael T Newman Fitch – husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, telecommunications expert – succumbed to cancer on July 22, 2022. He was 77 and resided in Redondo Beach, CA. Mike was born July 7, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to Jerry and Marcie Fitch. The Fitch family moved...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Re-2 Board President Meriya Stickler announces plans to step down

Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler announced plans to soon step down from her position. Stickler told school board members on Wednesday that she’s accepting a corporate compliance position and will eventually set an exact date of her resignation from the Re-2 board. “It is bitter-sweet for me,”...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle takes next step toward removal of former water treatment facility

An old, inoperable water treatment plant in a Rifle residential neighborhood is now slated for asbestos removal, with the city now hoping it’s one step closer to razing the facility. Rifle City Council on Aug. 3 approved a $39,995 asbestos abatement for the property, which has been offline since...
RIFLE, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO

