Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes area near Walker in the Eastern Sierra, USGS says

WALKER, Calif. (KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey announced that it registered an earthquake northeast of the community of Walker in the Eastern Sierra just before 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

At 1:53 p.m., a second earthquake struck the region, this one with a magnitude of 2.6.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was east of Walker, close to the border with the state of Nevada, and is approximately 150 miles east of Sacramento.

This is a developing story.

