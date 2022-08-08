ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd hosts campaign event in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd hosts campaign event in Raleigh. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina's U.S....
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Indiana State
Go Blue Ridge

New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians

People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Foushee
Person
Dan Bishop
change-links.org

North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#U S Supreme Court#Election State#Democratic#Gop#Army#Southern Pines
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy