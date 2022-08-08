Read full article on original website
In NC Senate race, GOP's Budd steps up public appearances to tout law enforcement support
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, leveraging a high-profile endorsement in a visit to Raleigh. He also did something he hasn’t done often in this race: Stand at a podium and take questions from reporters. With less...
WRAL
Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd hosts campaign event in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd hosts campaign event in Raleigh. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd pitched himself Friday as the law-and-order candidate in North Carolina's U.S....
Voting site conflicts involving NC election observers prompt effort to curb interference
During the state’s primary elections a few months ago, election observers posed a problem to voters in Davidson County. There to monitor that votes were entered and tabulated properly, these private citizens hovered or moved awkwardly through polling places in an effort to make sure election workers were doing their jobs correctly.
Wake County DA compares Josh Stein campaign investigation to FBI’s Trump search
“The system needs to apply to all, and without bias,” Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday about investigating North Carolina AG Josh Stein over a 2020 election complaint.
Go Blue Ridge
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
Potato chip gift basket becomes latest shot fired in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The daily back and forth of emails that deliver criticisms and touts from candidates for various offices can be head-spinning and issue-numbing. The greatest battle of the inboxes is between the two prime candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) of the 13th District and Democratic former […]
WRAL
NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn in trouble for not filing required campaign finance report. North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn is under fire again, this time for...
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
change-links.org
North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
carolinajournal.com
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
WRAL
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
my40.tv
Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
OPINION: Teacher shortage underscores the unaddressed crisis in N.C.’s public education system
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
