ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge authorizes warrant for US to seize $90M plane owned by Russian oligarch

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nY9S6_0h9fnrUh00

A New York judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million private plane owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch, continuing the seizure of Russian assets in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Airbus A319-100 aircraft is owned by Andrei Skoch, a member of Russia's State Duma, its lower house of parliament, and a billionaire with stakes in the metal and mining industries who has been sanctioned by the United States since 2018.

RUSSIAN-OWNED SUPERYACHT LEAVES FIJI UNDER US CONTROL

The Russian billionaire owns the plane through a series of shell companies and trusts tied to his romantic partner, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Authorities allege that Skoch violated federal anti-money laundering laws by using U.S. dollars to pay for the plane's registration fees and other necessary expenses despite sanctions .

The plane is believed to be located in Kazakhstan.

Skoch was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018 because of his "longstanding ties to Russian organized criminal groups, including time spent leading one such enterprise.” In 2022, The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued additional sanctions against Skoch and his assets for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine .

In addition to the plane, OFAC identified several other assets tied to Skoch, including a 324-foot yacht named the Madame Gu , a helicopter, and a villa at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seychelles. So far, those assets have yet to be authorized for U.S. seizure.

The investigation into Skoch's ownership of the plane was coordinated through the Justice Department's Task Force KleptoCapture, which is enforcing sanctions and economic countermeasures imposed on Russia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Authorities previously obtained a warrant for seizure of two private planes owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in June. That same month, a superyacht owned by Suleyman Kerimov departed Fiji under U.S. seizure.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Ukraine#Private Planes#Russian#Airbus#Superyacht Leaves Fiji#The Department Of Justice
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy