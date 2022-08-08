Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers
The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
Oil rises on renewed gasoline demand, weak dollar
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses early in the session, helped by encouraging figures on U.S. gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove investors into riskier assets.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures climb following broad commodities rally
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday, with the October contract hitting a life-of-contract high on brisk pork demand and broad strength in commodities on signs of decelerating U.S. inflation, traders said. Livestock and other commodities rose along with Wall Street equity markets...
Relief at the Pump: Will Oil Prices Keep Going Down?
Global crude oil prices have whipsawed in 2022. At one point, it seemed like $100 per barrel was the new normal and oil prices were headed to record highs in the year, something that JPMorgan also predicted. However, crude oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel. Why are oil prices falling and will they keep going down?
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food prices are skyrocketing, and it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Agriculture Online
Global demand for chicken will rise by 47% by 2030, BRF says
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday. Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare to cater to growing demands.
CNBC
China consumer prices hit a two-year high
Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
Agriculture Online
China July pork prices surge 25% on-month -statistics bureau
Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices in July surged 25.6% on a monthly basis, said the statistics bureau on Wednesday, attributing the gains to production capacity cuts, farmers holding back pigs from market and a recovery in consumer demand. On an annual basis, pork prices were also up 20.2%...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's BRF posts Q2 net loss of $91.86 million
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported net loss of 468 million real ($91.86 million), wider than forecast by analysts, who had predicted 156.93 million loss for the second quarter. According to an earnings statement, BRF had earnings before interest, tax,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks, while soybeans settled lower after notching contract highs. Traders also adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-forecast 2nd-qtr net loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 468 million reais ($91.86 million), wider than the 156.93 million loss forecast by analysts. BRF reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.368 billion reais, above...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, wheat ease after rally; European, U.S. weather in focus
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and wheat futures retreated on Thursday from previous session's strong gains, triggered by trader concerns over hot and dry weather conditions in key exporting countries. Soybeans were largely flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
Agriculture Online
Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 5, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China July pork prices surge on tight supplies, demand recovery
(Updates with background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices surged in July on an annual and monthly basis due to tight supplies and a recovery in demand, the statistics bureau said. Pork prices rose 20.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday as it released inflation...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end firm as spring crop ratings drop
CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its spring crop rating in a weekly report and on spillover support from rising corn and soybean markets. * Strength in wheat, however, was limited by inter-market spreading, with traders selling wheat and buying corn and soybean contracts. More grain shipments exiting Ukraine's Black Sea ports also weighed on wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1-3/4 cents higher at $7.81-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery ended 4 cents higher at $8.51-3/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was up 12 cents at $8.92-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA said on Monday afternoon that spring wheat crop was rated 64% good to excellent, a 6 percentage-point drop from a week earlier. Analysts had expected good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat to remain stable with last week. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * Grain markets are monitoring export shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Twelve vessels have departed as part of a deal to unblock ports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Comments / 0