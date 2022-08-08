ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

CPS employees collecting police patches for 13-year-old boy getting adopted

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – CPS employees are collecting police patches for a 13-year-old boy, who is hoping to become an officer when he grows up.

The teenager is also going through the process of being adopted, and his adoption is expected to be finalized by the end of August.

Ryan Grelle said his wife works for CPS in Texas, and case workers have contacted local officers to get patches for the young boy.

“I was hoping that we could some patches from across the United States for the kiddo by the time his adoption is finalized at the end of the month,” said Grelle.

CPS has already gathered around 70 patches. They have some from Argyle Police, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Seattle Police Department and the Waco Police Department.

If any law enforcement would like to send a patch to the teenager, they should send it by Aug. 31.

For more information on how to send a patch, click here.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

