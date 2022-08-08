Read full article on original website
Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
Two new shows coming to Eagles Theatre
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced two shows at the Eagles Theatre. Tickets for Ace Frehley and The Songwriters Sing go on sale Thurs. Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. The Songwriters Sing – Thursday, Sept. 29...
Honeywell to host art reception for Zarbano Exhibit
WABASH, IN — An art reception celebrating an exhibit by the late Mary Zarbano will take place in the Clark Gallery at the Honeywell Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature guest speaker Julie Dickey as she speaks about Zarbano’s life and art.
Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants...
homeofpurdue.com
10 Reasons to Dine at Triple XXX Family Restaurant
Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been serving the Greater Lafayette area since 1929! It's a local favorite as well as one of our staff's top picks around town. Why? Here are 10 reasons we LOVE Triple XXX!. 1. Breakfast is served ANYTIME! The hardest part is deciding what breakfast to...
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf
John Hawley “Jake” Friedersdorf, 79, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:45 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 9, 1943, in Wabash, to John Edgar Friedersdorf and Kathryn Bessie Mae (Hawley) Friedersdorf Scheibel. Jake attended Wabash High School. He married Donna Airgood...
Patrick William Proctor
Patrick William Proctor, 55, of Wabash, Indiana, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana died at 3:00 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1967, in Bunker Hill, Indiana, to Jack and Patricia (Raymer) Patton. Patrick was a 1985 graduate of Wabash High School, and...
Colton Michael Mullett
Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
Joanna Spurgeon
Joanna Spurgeon, 97, Columbia City, passed away at 12:35 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. She was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Sunday, November 16, 1924, to the late Oscar and Minnie (Clannin) Gentis. She was married to Richard J. Spurgeon, who preceded her in death on June 23, 1997.
William “Bill” P. Musick
William “Bill” P. Musick, 100, of Greentown, passed away at 6:43 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Century Fields Retirement Community in Greentown. He was born in Marion on February 20, 1922, to William and Bessie (Farmer) Musick. In 1947, he married Esther L. Huffman, and she preceded him in death in 2005.
Sarah Catherine “Katie” Ogan
Sarah Catherine “Katie” Ogan, 86, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Wabash, Indiana died at 6:50 pm, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Indiana. She was born on December 26, 1935, in Quinton, Kentucky, to Wesley H. and Opal (Gibson) Flynn. Katie was a 1952 graduate...
Joan “Joann” Hill
Joan “Joann” Hill, 82, of Wabash, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital. She was born to Kelley and Sadie (Moore) Lane on April 28, 1940, in Dungannon, Virginia. Joan enjoyed watching hummingbirds, playing games on her iPad, and always made...
Mardena “Grace” Mitchell
Mardena “Grace” Mitchell, age 100 of Marion died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. Grace was born on March 12, 1922 in Willis, Oklahoma. She married George “Bruce” Mitchell in 1941, and served as an executive secretary with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas. She and Bruce lived around the Midwest before retiring to Rogers, Arkansas, and eventually settling in Marion, Indiana. Grace enjoyed growing flowers, and was an accomplished seamstress.
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
inkfreenews.com
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
