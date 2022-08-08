BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO