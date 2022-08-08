Read full article on original website
Henry Johnson
4d ago
Why would u handcuff someone in destress? That doesn't make sense. Putting someone in handcuffs for a medical emergency is dead wrong!!
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Homicide Detectives Notified After Man Shot In Baltimore Attack
Homicide detectives have been contacted after a Baltimore shooting that left a man in serious condition, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue around 4:44 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to...
Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
foxbaltimore.com
'No justice, no justice, whatever:' Family of slain teen outraged by police response
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of a 15-year-old Baltimore girl killed by a 9-year-old boy pushed back forcefully against the official police account Friday, saying NyKayla Strawder's death was a homicide and not an accident. They said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison's public statements on the case have caused the...
Unresponsive Man Found On Baltimore Street ID'd, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have identified the unresponsive man found on a Baltimore street earlier this week, authorities say. Darius Jones, 26, was found unresponsive on the 800 block of Bradhurst Road shortly after 7 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Upon medic arrival, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
firefighternation.com
Arrest Details Released in Baltimore (MD) Firefighter Shooting: Shot to the Eye and Chasing the Shooter
State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested and charged a woman with firing several BB rounds at Baltimore City firefighters. Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville, was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Today more details emerged about...
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
WJLA
MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED | Convicted felon wanted in Baltimore workplace stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A workplace argument in Canton’s industrial district ends in a stabbing, and now the US Marshals Service has joined the search for the suspect. Ricardo Cure Jr., 36, of Baltimore County, is accused of cutting his co-worker with a knife during an argument back in April 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
Nottingham MD
Police identify deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire
ROSEDALE, MD—Authorities have identified the deceased male whose body was found in a Rosedale vehicle fire last month. At just after 7:45 p.m. on July 27, officers were dispatched to a commercial building fire in the 8400-block of Pulaski Highway. As officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a motor vehicle that was on fire.
Wanted Shooting Suspect Apprehended On Maryland Rooftop After Crashing Into Officer: Police
A wanted Maryland teen took local, state, and federal investigators on a wild chase that ended with him crashing into an off-duty police officer before being apprehended on a nearby rooftop, authorities announced. Aiyontae Michael Moye, 18, whose last known address was in Baltimore City, was located and arrested on...
foxbaltimore.com
Funeral services set for slain Baltimore teen; family pushes for accountability
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It has been nearly a week since NyKayla Strawder,15, was shot and killed outside her home in southwest Baltimore, and her family is still pushing for someone to be held accountable in the homicide. Baltimore Police said a 9-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot Strawder while playing...
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen
Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
54-Year-Old Man Shot in Baltimore Early Friday Morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Residents of southwest Baltimore once again woke up to gunfire on Friday...
Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say
BALTIMORE -- A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.Additional details were not immediately clear.
Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.
