Comments / 1

Henry Johnson
4d ago

Why would u handcuff someone in destress? That doesn't make sense. Putting someone in handcuffs for a medical emergency is dead wrong!!

3
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.About 1:14 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting behind a home in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times.The 33-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
firefighternation.com

Arrest Details Released in Baltimore (MD) Firefighter Shooting: Shot to the Eye and Chasing the Shooter

State police said troopers and federal agents on Wednesday arrested and charged a woman with firing several BB rounds at Baltimore City firefighters. Alysha Williams, 20, of Catonsville, was charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Today more details emerged about...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify deceased male found in Rosedale vehicle fire

ROSEDALE, MD—Authorities have identified the deceased male whose body was found in a Rosedale vehicle fire last month. At just after 7:45 p.m. on July 27, officers were dispatched to a commercial building fire in the 8400-block of Pulaski Highway. As officers arrived on scene they discovered there was a motor vehicle that was on fire.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man found dead in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found Thursday morning in North Baltimore, authorities said.Patrol officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradhurst Road, where they found a man lying unconscious in the grass, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No additional details about the man's identity or the nature of his death were immediately released.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say

BALTIMORE --  A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.Additional details were not immediately clear.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

