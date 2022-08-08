Read full article on original website
Boot Camp: Bloomington High with high hopes after barely missing playoffs in 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Purple Raiders of Bloomington High missed the playoffs by just one game last year. But they bring back seven starters on offense and five on defense. That along with 110 players in the program in 2022 has brought depth to their team and with it, high expectations. “I think they’re […]
Alabama Soccer Tops Vanderbilt 3-1 in Exhibition Game
After Kate Henderson scored the game-winning goal, Riley Mattingly Parker added a brace to help the Crimson Tide defeat the Commodores.
