Justin Bieber Decries Racism at Norway Concert: ‘We Get to Be the Difference-Makers’

By Glenn Rowley
 4 days ago

Justin Bieber took a moment during his concert in Trondeheim, Norway, on Sunday to speak out against racism and discrimination and plug the purpose of his 2021 album Justice .

“So when we created the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment,” the superstar said after greeting the screaming crowd. “A moment of unity, a moment of acceptance, a moment of belonging. In this world, there’s a lot of division, and what justice is, is for us to all come together.

“We know that racism is evil,” he continued. “It’s wrong. But you and I, we get to be the difference-makers. We get to be the ones to stand with our brothers and sisters and make a change. So I’m so grateful to have each and every one of you guys here tonight being a part of this message, being a part of this journey.”

That journey on the pop singer’s Justice World Tour only recently started up again after he was sidelined with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare viral disease that left his face partially paralyzed . As a result, he pushed back the remainder of his U.S. dates and postponed all appearances until after he’d recovered.

One silver lining of the medical scare is that it seems to have bonded the crooner and his wife, Hailey Bieber, closer than ever, with the model sharing, “It really brings us close. I’ll take that away from everything” in a June interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan .

Watch Bieber’s heartfelt speech from the stage in Norway below.

