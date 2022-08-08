Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement.

Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, pictured in May 2018. Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for the Boston Globe

A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said.

Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge. The victim was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The man was a Dartmouth alumnus in town for the Class of 2020 commencement, according to a joint statement from Hanover police and fire departments. He was not identified, but officials said his next of kin was notified.

The Hanover Police Department is currently investigating his cause of death.